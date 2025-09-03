Telangana leader K Kavitha on Wednesday quit the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and submitted her resignation as MLC, a day after she was suspended from the party over "anti-party activities". In her first remarks since being suspended from BRS, K Kavitha warned her brother KT Rama Rao and family against cousins Harish and Santosh Rao.

"I am resigning from BRS and submitting my MLC resignation letter to the Council Speaker," K Kavitha said today.

She alleged that Harish Rao had been “working against the party” and even claimed he shared ties with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Alleging a "false campaign" against her, she said: “I went to Bhavan and met brother KTR. I told him about the conspiracies and the false campaign against me. I requested him, not even as a sister, at least as an MLC of our party, but he did not bother. He didn’t even call me. This happened long back. As the Working President, as a party MLC, I complained about these conspiracies. Did you take any action on this, Anna? Did you even speak a single word about it?”

Kavitha further said that when she was working for Backward Classes (BCs) reservation, questions were raised against her, saying it was against the party. "They wrote and campaigned against me. Some BRS leaders have been hostile to me.”

She clarified that she will not be joining any party as of now. "Future course of action to be decided after discussions with supporters," she added.

BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao suspended her daughter K Kavitha from the BRS with immediate effect on Tuesday. "Kavitha's behaviour in recent times and her anti-party activities are hurting the BRS. The leadership has taken serious note of it," party general secretaries T Ravinder Rao and Soma Bharat Kumar said in a communication to the media.