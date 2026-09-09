India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaJustice Pushpendra Singh Bhati Sworn In as J&K, Ladakh High Court Chief Justice

Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati Sworn In as J&K, Ladakh High Court Chief Justice

CM Omar Abdullah, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and senior judicial, civil and police officials attended. Justice Bhati previously served as a judge of the Rajasthan High Court.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 09 Sep 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Justice Bhati sworn in as J&K, Ladakh Chief Justice.
  • LG Vinai Kumar Saxena administered oath at Kashmir ceremony.
  • Justice Bhati previously served as Rajasthan High Court judge.

Srinagar, Sep 9 (IANS) Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court on Wednesday, with Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administering the oath of office at the Shalimar Auditorium of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Kashmir.

Vinai Kumar Saxena, who is discharging the functions of the J&K Lieutenant Governor during the leave of Manoj Sinha, administered the oath to Justice Bhati. The ceremony began with the rendition of the national song, followed by the National Anthem. The Registrar General of the High Court read out the President's warrant of appointment before the oath was administered.

Justice Bhati and the Lieutenant Governor subsequently signed the oath roll, after which the warrant of appointment was formally handed over to the new Chief Justice. The function concluded with the national song and the National Anthem.

Among those present on the occasion were Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Abdul Rahim Rather, senior judges of the High Court, Cabinet ministers, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, and other senior civil and police officials.

Born on September 21, 1970, Justice Bhati served as a judge of the Rajasthan High Court before his elevation as Chief Justice of the J&K and Ladakh High Court. He holds degrees in law, including an LL.M. in Mercantile Law and a Ph.D. focusing on public employment and the role of the Supreme Court of India.

Justice Bhati enrolled as an advocate in 1992 and practised for nearly 25 years before the Rajasthan High Court, handling matters relating to writ jurisdiction, criminal law, public interest litigation and revenue law. During his legal career, he served as Additional Advocate General for Rajasthan and was Standing Counsel for the Indian Railways for 16 years.

He was appointed an Additional Judge of the Rajasthan High Court on November 16, 2016, and became a permanent judge on March 16, 2018.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court?

Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court. The oath was administered by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Who administered the oath of office to Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati?

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath of office. He is currently discharging the functions of the J&K Lieutenant Governor during Manoj Sinha's leave.

What was Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati's previous judicial position?

Before his elevation, Justice Bhati served as a judge of the Rajasthan High Court. He was appointed an Additional Judge in 2016 and became a permanent judge in 2018.

Where did the oath-taking ceremony for Justice Bhati occur?

The ceremony took place at the Shalimar Auditorium of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Kashmir.

What is Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati's academic background?

Justice Bhati holds an LL.M. in Mercantile Law and a Ph.D. His Ph.D. research focused on public employment and the role of the Supreme Court of India.

Published at : 09 Sep 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ladakh High Court Jammu Kashmir
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘How Can Magistrate Issue Notice?’: Supreme Court Pulls Up Official Over CJP Protest Notice
‘How Can Magistrate Issue Notice?’: Supreme Court Pulls Up Official Over CJP Protest Notice
India
‘Prof’ Or ‘Proff’? Scientist CNR Rao Summoned Over Name Discrepancy In Karnataka SIR
‘Prof’ Or ‘Proff’? Scientist CNR Rao Summoned Over Name Discrepancy In Karnataka SIR
India
Vande Mataram Row: Farooqs Stand For Full Rendition; Congress Objects, BJP Hits Back
Vande Mataram Row: Farooqs Stand For Full Rendition; Congress Objects, BJP Hits Back
India
Exclusive: Will Bihar End Liquor Ban? CM Samrat Choudhary Reveals Govt’s Stand
Exclusive: Will Bihar End Liquor Ban? CM Samrat Choudhary Reveals Govt’s Stand
Advertisement

Videos

GARBA ROW: VHP Demand to Restrict Muslim Entry Sparks Political Controversy
UJJAIN: Administration Puts Khade Hanuman Idol Shifting on Hold After Opposition
SATYA NIKETAN: Seven Deaths After Building Collapse, MCD Begins Demolition of Adjacent Unsafe Structure
DWARKA: MCD Demolishes Allegedly Illegal Sixth Floor of Building
BJP CAMPAIGN: ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ to Run From September 17 to October 17
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget