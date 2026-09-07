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English NewsNewsIndiaJustice Ashwani Mishra Takes Oath As Punjab And Haryana HC Chief Justice, CM Mann Skips Event

Justice Ashwani Mishra Takes Oath As Punjab And Haryana HC Chief Justice, CM Mann Skips Event

Justice Mishra had been serving as acting chief justice since June. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, whose government had objected to the appointment, skipped the ceremony.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 07 Sep 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Justice Ashwani Mishra sworn-in as Punjab-Haryana High Court Chief Justice.
  • Punjab government opposed appointment, claiming constitutional norms were bypassed.
  • Chief Minister Mann skipped ceremony; state cabinet sought to delay oath.
  • Centre defended appointment process, dismissing Punjab's objections as unfortunate.

Chandigarh, Sep 7 (PTI) Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra was sworn-in as the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court here on Monday.

Justice Mishra has been functioning as the acting chief justice of the high court here since June.

He was administered oath by Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at the Lok Bhawan here.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, Akali MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia and Punjab Chief Secretary K A P Sinha.

However, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, whose government had opposed Justice Mishra's appointment, was not present at the oath-taking ceremony.

The Centre notified Justice Mishra's appointment on Saturday, about a month after the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended his elevation.

The Punjab Cabinet on Sunday evening passed a resolution, asking the Centre not to move forward with the administration of oath to Justice Mishra, till the state government's concerns are adequately addressed.

The Punjab government claimed that the appointment of Mishra as the chief justice of the high court was done without awaiting the state government's views bypassing Constitutional norms and set procedures.

Mann also wrote separate letters to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Punjab Governor Kataria in this regard.

The Mann government on Sunday convened an emergency meeting of the cabinet against the Centre's decision.

An official statement after the meeting of the state cabinet said it had resolved that the appointment and administration of oath should be put on hold until Punjab's views are obtained and duly considered.

The Cabinet strongly condemned "another instance" of the central government "bypassing" the state's constitutional rights and established procedure, the statement said.

Additional Solicitor General of India, Satya Pal Jain, said the controversy raised by the Punjab government over the appointment is "most unfortunate and totally uncalled for", and asserted that the state had sufficient time to send its views. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was sworn in as the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court?

Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra was sworn in as the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday. He had been serving as the acting chief justice since June.

Who administered the oath of office to Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra?

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria administered the oath to Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra. The ceremony took place at the Lok Bhawan.

Why was Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann absent from the oath-taking ceremony?

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was not present because his government had opposed Justice Mishra's appointment. The state government claimed it bypassed constitutional norms.

What was the Punjab government's objection to Justice Mishra's appointment?

The Punjab government claimed Justice Mishra's appointment was done without awaiting the state government's views. They stated it bypassed constitutional norms and set procedures.

Published at : 07 Sep 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Punjab And Haryana High Court Ashwini Kumar Mishra
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