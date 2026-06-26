June 25, 1975 darkest day in India's democratic history: Chugh on Emergency

Moga (Punjab), Jun 25 (PTI): BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday claimed that June 25, 1975 remains the darkest day in India's democratic history when then prime minister Indira Gandhi "turned the entire nation into a jail to protect" her political power.

Chugh also alleged that through the Emergency, the Congress "strangled" the Constitution, judiciary, press and democratic institutions, leaving a permanent stain on India's democratic journey.

He was addressing a gathering at an event to mark the 51st anniversary of the Emergency.

During the Emergency, stalwarts such as Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani and Jayaprakash Narayan were imprisoned, he said.

Chugh further said that a young Narendra Modi had to conceal his identity, wear a turban and spend time in different parts of Punjab and other regions while participating in the struggle against the "tyranny" imposed by the Congress.

He said Prime Minister Modi today stands as a living symbol of that democratic resistance.

Paying tribute to the Jana Sangh and BJP workers who endured imprisonment and sacrificed their lives for the restoration of democracy, Chugh said the nation will forever remain indebted to those democracy warriors whose courage ensured the return of constitutional governance in India.

He said that the first victim of the Emergency was the free press.

Newspapers were told to either publish what the government wanted or face closure, he said.

Referring to the ongoing controversy over a viral video, Chugh alleged that when summoned by the Akal Takht, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann falsely claimed that the video was AI-generated.

The BJP leader said that despite being declared 'Guru Dhokhi' (anti-Guru) by the Akal Takht, Mann attempted to challenge the authority and sanctity of the highest temporal seat of Sikhs by relying on what he described as a fabricated report.

Chugh further alleged that efforts were made to influence the investigation through pressure and inducements. He said the truth may be delayed, but it can never be defeated.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that a person declared 'Guru Dhokhi' and 'Panth Virodhi' by the Akal Takht has no moral right to continue as chief minister.

He stated that he has written to Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, seeking Mann's immediate dismissal and legal action against him.

He called upon the people of Punjab to unite in defence of democracy, constitutional values and 'Panthic' traditions.

Facing mounting criticism from the opposition over a controversial video, Mann on Thursday reiterated that he was not in that video and claimed that the person seen in the objectionable clip was wearing a mask resembling his face.

The matter stems from the Akal Takht summoning Mann in January this year for allegedly making comments on 'Guru ki Golak' (gurdwara donation box) and indulging in "objectionable activities" with the pictures of the Sikh Gurus and slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in the purported video clip. PTI CHS KVK KVK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)