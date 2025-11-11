Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaBRS Demands Probe After Woman Finds Her Vote Already Cast In Jubilee Hills By-Election

BRS Demands Probe After Woman Finds Her Vote Already Cast In Jubilee Hills By-Election

During the Jubilee Hills by-election, a woman found her vote already cast, sparking outrage and BRS protests demanding answers from the CEO.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 02:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A major controversy erupted during the Jubilee Hills by-election on Tuesday when a woman discovered that her vote had already been cast by someone else before she arrived at the polling station. The shocking incident has sparked outrage and raised serious questions about the credibility and integrity of the electoral process.

Woman's Vote Already Cast In Jubilee Hills By-Election

According to eyewitnesses, the woman — a local resident — reached the polling booth with all necessary identification documents, including her voter ID and Aadhaar card. However, officials at the booth informed her that her vote had already been recorded in the system. Despite repeated requests for clarification, polling staff were unable to explain how such a discrepancy could have occurred.

The incident led to heated scenes outside the booth, with angry voters demanding answers. Supporters of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) raised slogans such as “CEO, we want answers!” and accused the administration of gross negligence in maintaining voter records and identity verification.

BRS leaders said the episode represents a serious breach of electoral integrity, questioning how impersonation could take place despite strict identification checks at polling booths. Party members have demanded an immediate inquiry by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and urged that those responsible be identified and punished. They allege the incident could be part of a larger pattern of voter manipulation.

Election officials have acknowledged the complaint and assured that the matter is under investigation. However, the incident has reignited debates over the accuracy of voter lists and the reliability of India’s electoral safeguards, especially in urban constituencies.

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 02:19 PM (IST)
