JP Nadda reviews dengue preparedness in Delhi ahead of peak season

New Delhi, Jul 1(PTI): Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday directed authorities to intensify surveillance, strengthen hospital preparedness and launch an aggressive public awareness campaign to prevent dengue outbreaks in the national capital ahead of the peak transmission season.

Chairing a meeting on dengue preparedness here, Nadda reviewed the epidemiological situation, preparedness of hospitals, municipal bodies and the Delhi government, besides surveillance systems, clinical management protocols and vector control measures.

Officials briefed the minister on the national dengue situation and the preparedness measures undertaken across the country, with special emphasis on Delhi, a health ministry statement said.

They also presented a comprehensive action plan focusing on disease surveillance, vector management, case detection, clinical management and public awareness.

The meeting reviewed the implementation of the National Strategy for Prevention and Control of Dengue, known as the "Octalogue", which is based on eight pillars -- surveillance, case management, vector management, outbreak response, capacity building, behaviour change communication, inter-sectoral coordination, and monitoring and supervision.

The officials informed that the Centre has already issued advisories, conducted high-level reviews, organised training on case management, provided free diagnostic facilities, undertaken community awareness drives, strengthened inter-ministerial coordination and extended financial support under the National Health Mission.

Noting that the incidence of dengue is currently low and the mortality rate stands at 0.11 per cent, Nadda cautioned that authorities must remain vigilant in the coming months and ensure proactive preparedness.

He asked the state government and civic bodies to anticipate any potential surge in cases and demonstrate readiness to respond effectively, the statement stated.

Emphasising the need for an aggressive information, education and communication (IEC) campaign, Nadda called for innovative awareness drives in schools, labour camps and dengue-prone areas.

Stressing the message of "Jan Chetna through Jan Bhagidari", he urged active participation of ward commissioners, elected representatives and Resident Welfare Associations in prevention efforts.

The minister directed officials to intensify vector control in areas reporting increased fever cases, strengthen entomological and fever surveillance, and identify disease hotspots, the statement stated.

He also asked authorities to ensure hospital preparedness by maintaining dedicated wards, adequate beds, blood components, diagnostic facilities, medicines and insecticides, while keeping Sentinel Surveillance Hospitals and other public and private healthcare facilities on alert.

Nadda further called for Rapid Response Teams to remain on standby, timely reporting of all dengue cases by public and private hospitals through the Integrated Health Information Platform for Vector-Borne Diseases (IHIP-VBD), and daily district-level review meetings to monitor outbreaks and response measures.

He also stressed stronger coordination among municipal bodies, railways, the cantonment board, public health engineering and health departments to improve sanitation and vector control.

Marking the beginning of 'Anti Dengue Month' in July, the minister urged authorities to scale up IEC activities and mobilise schools, RWAs, market associations, self-help groups, youth clubs and community leaders to promote preventive measures such as the use of mosquito nets and full-sleeved clothing. PTI PLB APL

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