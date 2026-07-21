'It Was Fine': JP Nadda Reacts To CJP Delegation Meeting Day After Violent Protests

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Union Health Minister Nadda discussed NEET protest with CJP leaders.

CJP reiterated demands: Pradhan's resignation, compensation, activist's release.

Party vows continued protest; Nadda urged ending agitation.

Meeting followed violent CJP protest; police and protesters injured.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday said his meeting with leaders of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) over the ongoing NEET protest "went fine", even as the outfit maintained that its agitation would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

Speaking briefly on the sidelines of the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, 'Mangal Milan', Nadda said, "It was fine, it is always fine," when asked about the discussions.

The meeting came a day after thousands of CJP supporters attempted to march to Parliament, triggering clashes with Delhi Police.

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CJP Raises Three Key Demands

Nadda met CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka and chief spokesperson Saurav Das at his residence following the violence during Monday's 'Sansad Chalo' protest.

After the meeting, Das said the delegation reiterated three major demands before the minister, including the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Rs 1 crore compensation to the families of more than 20 NEET aspirants who allegedly died, and the immediate release of activist Sonam Wangchuk from Safdarjung Hospital.

He said the protest would continue until Pradhan stepped down.

Ranka later said the demands had been formally conveyed to the government.

"The demands have been conveyed, including immediate resignation/sacking of Dharmendra Pradhan. The minister assured us he will discuss this at the appropriate level. However, no commitments have been made so far. The peaceful protesters will not rest until the demand is met," he said in a post on X.

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Govt Urges Protesters To End Agitation

In a separate post on X, Nadda said it was the first time the protest organisers had themselves proposed talks with the government.

He said discussions began around 11:50 am in a cordial atmosphere, following which the CJP delegation submitted a written memorandum around 4 pm.

Nadda added that he had requested the protesters to end their sit-in and cooperate with the administration in restoring normalcy.

The meeting followed Monday's large-scale 'Sansad Chalo' march organised by the CJP over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

According to Delhi Police, more than 118 police personnel, including several senior officers, were injured during clashes with protesters, while around 60 protesters also sustained injuries. The CJP has accused police of using excessive force and has vowed to continue its agitation demanding education reforms and accountability.