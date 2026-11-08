JNU student attacks fellow student over friendship with woman; victim loses sight in one eye

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI): A Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student allegedly attacked a fellow student with a meat cleaver over his friendship with a woman student, leaving him with severe injuries, including loss of vision in one eye, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 3 pm on November 5 in room 119 of the Barak Hostel on campus.

The victim, identified as Saurabh, a second-year language student, was attacked on Thursday by the accused, Ajay, who allegedly objected to his friendship with a woman student, they said.

Ajay allegedly assaulted Saurabh with the cleaver, inflicting serious injuries to his head, face, hand and eye.

The incident left bloodstains on the premises, with eyewitnesses reporting traces of blood from the first floor to the ground floor, triggering shock among students and faculty members.

He was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors informed the police that he had lost vision in his right eye.

Saurabh underwent surgery and was undergoing treatment at the trauma centre till Saturday evening, officials said.

According to the hospital, the student sustained severe injuries to his right eye, nose, face and shoulders, besides multiple fractures.

According to the police, Ajay, who is pursuing his MA at the university, also sustained injuries in the incident. Three other students were injured during the altercation, taking the number of injured students to four, they said.

The woman student, who was friends with Saurabh, approached the police with a complaint following the incident.

Based on her complaint, the Vasant Kunj North police station registered an FIR on Friday under sections, including attempt to murder. No arrest had been made in the case till Saturday evening, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goyal said an FIR had been registered, and an investigation was underway.

In an order issued by the Proctor's Office, four students were rusticated under Sections 32(1) and 32(3) of the JNU Act, 1966, following the violence.

The students have been barred from the university campus with immediate effect, pending the completion of a proctorial inquiry.

The administration has also warned of strict disciplinary action against anyone found providing shelter to the expelled students on the campus.

In a statement, the university said it has robust institutional mechanisms for students to seek redressal of grievances and follows a zero-tolerance policy towards violence. PTI SSJ MPL

MPL

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