Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP women MPs to meet President over sexual harassment allegations.

Congress MP dismissed from JNU; BJP protests continue nationally.

Delhi Police registered FIR after 11 students accused Akoijam.

BJP questions Congress silence on allegations, targeting Priyanka Gandhi.

The BJP has intensified its attack on the Congress over the sexual harassment allegations against Inner Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, with a delegation of BJP women MPs scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, October 13, to raise the issue.

The latest development comes after BJP Mahila Morcha workers and party workers staged a protest on Monday and marched to the Congress office, demanding action against Akoijam. The protest followed his dismissal from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) over allegations of sexually harassing female students.

BJP leaders have also accused the Congress leadership of remaining silent on the matter. BJP leader Babita Phogat has questioned Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her response to the allegations, asking why she has not spoken out on an issue concerning women's safety and dignity.

BJP Women MPs To Meet President Murmu

According to news agency ANI, citing sources, a delegation of BJP women MPs will meet President Murmu on Tuesday to apprise her of the sexual harassment allegations against Akoijam.

The meeting comes amid protests by BJP Mahila Morcha workers across the country, who have demanded the Congress MP's resignation from the Lok Sabha. During the demonstrations, protesters also burnt an effigy of Rahul Gandhi and accused the Congress leadership of maintaining silence on the issue.

On Monday, BJP Mahila Morcha workers and other party workers marched to the Congress office, demanding action against Akoijam following his dismissal from JNU.

Delhi Police Register FIR In JNU Case

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR based on a complaint lodged by JNU's Chief Security Officer, officials said.

The FIR, dated October 11, 2026, was registered at Vasant Kunj North Police Station under Sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the details and gist of the FIR, the name of Akoijam, a Lok Sabha MP and JNU professor, has been mentioned. Police said further investigation into the matter is underway.

Babita Phogat Questions Priyanka Gandhi's Silence

BJP leader Babita Phogat has targeted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over the allegations, questioning why the Congress leader has not spoken out despite her emphasis on women's issues.

In a post on X, Phogat wrote, “‘Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon’ — Priyanka Gandhi ji, where is your voice on this serious issue concerning women's dignity and safety?”

She further described the allegations against the Congress MP at JNU as serious and called for an impartial investigation and strict action if he is found guilty.

“Women's dignity cannot be compromised at any cost. There should be an impartial investigation, and strict action must be ensured if the accused is found guilty. Women's dignity needs justice, not slogans! Everyone must be held accountable,” she wrote.

11 Students Accused Congress MP Of Sexual Harassment

Akoijam, a Congress MP from Inner Manipur and a professor at JNU, has been accused of sexual harassment by 11 students, who also lodged a complaint in the matter.

Following the allegations, the university dismissed him on October 9, according to the information provided. The Congress has not issued a response or announced any action in the matter, the report said.

The allegations against Akoijam remain allegations, and the police investigation is ongoing.