2 Terrorists Killed In J&K’s Udhampur, ‘Operation Sohan’ Underway

Security forces have killed two terrorists in an operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, officials said on Thursday. The operation was carried out under ‘Operation Sohan’ after intelligence inputs indicated the presence of terrorists in the Brattal area. Based on the intelligence input, security forces launched a nighttime operation in the area.

According to security forces, intelligence was received during the intervening night of September 16 and 17 about the presence of terrorists in the Brattal area of Udhampur. Following the input, a targeted operation was launched.

The terrain in the area was challenging, compounded by poor weather conditions and low visibility. Despite the difficult circumstances, personnel from the White Knight Corps, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jointly carried out the operation.

Two Terrorists Killed

Security forces said two terrorists were killed during the operation. Their identities and affiliations with any particular terrorist organisation have not yet been officially disclosed.

According to local reports, an exchange of fire took place between security forces and the terrorists during the operation. Weapons and ammunition were also reportedly recovered during searches in the area.

Search Operation Continues

Security forces said the operation has not yet been concluded. Search and surveillance activities are continuing to determine whether there are any other threats in the area.

Security personnel are maintaining a heightened presence and conducting searches across the area as part of the ongoing operation.

According to media reports, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed 15 terror-related incidents so far in 2026. Fifteen terrorists have been killed in these incidents, while two security personnel and three civilians have also lost their lives.