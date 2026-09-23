J&K: Missing BJP MLA Vijay Sharma's Son Found In Delhi After Overnight Search

The son of BJP MLA Vijay Sharma from Jammu and Kashmir’s Hiranagar Assembly constituency, who went missing from his home on Tuesday evening, has been traced in Delhi.

According to the latest information, Vijay Sharma’s son Aditya Kumar reached his elder sister’s house in Delhi. Police teams from Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Delhi had been searching for him throughout the night.

Aditya had gone missing after leaving his home to play badminton. Following his disappearance, police launched a search operation across Kathua and Jammu and put the area on high alert.

Police Searched Bus Stands, Railway Stations

Aditya, a student at a private school in Hiranagar, had reportedly returned home after school before leaving again in the evening to play at a private school in the area.

Police expanded the search operation after receiving information that Aditya may have boarded a bus at around 5 pm. However, there was no official confirmation of this information at the time.

Late Tuesday night, police reached the Kathua bus stand and questioned the driver and conductor of a bus. CCTV footage from the railway station, bus stand and other possible locations was also examined to trace Aditya’s movements.

Police Had Been Probing Multiple Leads

Police were investigating various possible leads in the case and had not released detailed official information before Aditya was traced in Delhi.

Vijay Sharma is an advocate by profession. He has previously served as the BJP’s district president in Kathua and as a former state secretary of the BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit. He is also a member of the party’s National Council.