'Jhooth Ki Goonj' is a website launched by Gen Z creators to fact-check claims made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' rallies. It aims to examine statements from his student-focused events.
'Jhooth Ki Goonj': Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Gets Gen Z Fact-Check Tracker
The platform reviews 40 statements made during events in Kota, Dehradun, Prayagraj and Pune between June and August 2026. It labels 29 claims as false and 11 as misleading, citing 134 sources, including government data.
- Gen Z launched 'Jhooth Ki Goonj' to fact-check Rahul Gandhi.
- Site assessed 40 claims, finding 29 false, 11 misleading.
- Platform uses 134 sources, including government data, for assessment.
- Website adds to digital political narratives among younger generations.
As political parties step up efforts to connect with India's Gen Z, a group of Gen Z creators has launched a website called 'Jhooth Ki Goonj' to fact-check claims made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' rallies.
The website went live on Aug 26 and describes itself with the tagline: "Four rallies, 40 claims, one answer." It aims to examine statements made by Gandhi during student-focused events held across different cities.
The platform reviews 40 statements made during Gandhi's 'Students Ki Goonj' programmes in Kota, Dehradun, Prayagraj and Pune between June and August 2026. It labels 29 of the claims as false and 11 as misleading, covering issues including government jobs, unemployment, education and crime.
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What Does 'Jhooth Ki Goonj' Claim To Fact-Check?
According to the website, its assessment is based on 134 sources, including government data. The platform examines claims made during Gandhi's student rallies and presents data and other material that it says contradicts or challenges those statements.
The website also includes examples involving recruitment figures and updated survey data. Some of its entries focus on claims concerning job aspirants and cases of unreported sexual violence.
The platform has drawn attention on social media, where users have been sharing and discussing its findings.
How The Gen Z Fact-Check Platform Works
The website is presented as an independent fact-checking initiative created by anonymous individuals, members of the public, internet users, political experts and digital content creators. The group behind the platform is described as part of the wider "netizen" community.
The tracker was launched in August 2026, with its stated purpose being to scrutinise claims made during the 'Students Ki Goonj' campaign. Its launch comes as political parties increasingly focus on young voters and digital audiences.
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Website Emerges Amid Influencer Controversy
The platform has also attracted attention amid a controversy over influencers associated with Rahul Gandhi's student events. BJP spokespersons had alleged that the Congress was paying social media influencers between Rs 25,000 and Rs 35,000 to attend the programmes, with the aim of presenting the resulting digital campaign as genuine Gen Z enthusiasm.
However, independent fact-checkers such as BOOM Live found misleading information circulating from both sides in connection with the events.
This included digitally manipulated videos falsely claiming that crowds were chanting slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Other viral posts used old footage from an international stadium in Mexico to falsely portray a large crowd at one of the rallies.
The emergence of 'Jhooth Ki Goonj' adds another layer to the increasingly digital contest over political narratives surrounding India's younger generation.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the purpose of 'Jhooth Ki Goonj'?
When did the 'Jhooth Ki Goonj' website go live?
The 'Jhooth Ki Goonj' website went live on August 26. Its stated purpose is to scrutinize claims made during the 'Students Ki Goonj' campaign.
How many claims made by Rahul Gandhi does 'Jhooth Ki Goonj' fact-check?
The platform reviews 40 statements made during Gandhi's 'Students Ki Goonj' programmes. It labels 29 of these claims as false and 11 as misleading.
What topics do the claims fact-checked by 'Jhooth Ki Goonj' cover?
The claims cover issues including government jobs, unemployment, education, and crime. Some entries focus on recruitment figures, survey data, job aspirants, and unreported sexual violence.
Who created the 'Jhooth Ki Goonj' platform?
It is presented as an independent initiative by anonymous individuals, including members of the public, internet users, political experts, and digital content creators. This group is part of the wider