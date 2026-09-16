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English NewsNewsIndiaChhattisgarh’s Jhiram Valley Maoist Attack: All 10 Accused Get Death Sentence After 13 Years

Chhattisgarh’s Jhiram Valley Maoist Attack: All 10 Accused Get Death Sentence After 13 Years

The verdict relates to the deadly Maoist ambush on a convoy of Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on May 25, 2013.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 16 Sep 2026 07:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Twenty-nine people died, including prominent Congress leaders.

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday (September 16, 2026) sentenced all 10 accused to death in the Jhiram Valley Maoist attack case, in which 29 people were killed.

The verdict relates to the deadly Maoist ambush on a convoy of Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on May 25, 2013.

What Happened In The Jhiram Valley Attack?

On May 25, 2013, Maoists ambushed a convoy of Congress leaders who were returning from the Parivartan Rally on a national highway in Jhiram Valley, which falls under the Darbha police station area of Bastar district.

The attack claimed the lives of 29 people, including several prominent Congress leaders.

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Who Died In The Attack?

Those who were killed included then-state Congress president Nand Kumar Patel, his son Dinesh Patel, former Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Mahendra Karma, former Union Minister Vidyacharan Shukla and former MLA Uday Mudliyar.

Several security personnel and civilians were also killed in the attack.

The special NIA court had earlier convicted all 10 accused in the case. The court announced the sentence on Wednesday.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who were among the victims of the Jhiram Valley attack?

The attack killed 29 people, including state Congress president Nand Kumar Patel, Mahendra Karma, and former Union Minister Vidyacharan Shukla. Several security personnel and civilians also died.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Sep 2026 06:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Death Sentence Jhiram Valley Attack 10 Maoist Accused 29 Killed 2013
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