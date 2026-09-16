Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Twenty-nine people died, including prominent Congress leaders.

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday (September 16, 2026) sentenced all 10 accused to death in the Jhiram Valley Maoist attack case, in which 29 people were killed.

The verdict relates to the deadly Maoist ambush on a convoy of Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on May 25, 2013.

What Happened In The Jhiram Valley Attack?

On May 25, 2013, Maoists ambushed a convoy of Congress leaders who were returning from the Parivartan Rally on a national highway in Jhiram Valley, which falls under the Darbha police station area of Bastar district.

The attack claimed the lives of 29 people, including several prominent Congress leaders.

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Who Died In The Attack?

Those who were killed included then-state Congress president Nand Kumar Patel, his son Dinesh Patel, former Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Mahendra Karma, former Union Minister Vidyacharan Shukla and former MLA Uday Mudliyar.

Several security personnel and civilians were also killed in the attack.

The special NIA court had earlier convicted all 10 accused in the case. The court announced the sentence on Wednesday.

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