India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaJharkhand Minister Sudivya Sonu Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Sonu Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

Sudivya Kumar Sonu was taken to a private hospital in Giridih but could not survive. Official announcement would be made soon, an official said.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 06 Sep 2026 07:25 AM (IST)

Jharkhand Higher and Technical Education Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Giridih in the early hours of Sunday, people familiar with the development said.

The 56-year-old Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader, who was serving his second consecutive term as the Giridih MLA, had complained of discomfort at his residence before being taken to a private hospital. He died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

“He was taken to a private hospital in Giridih but could not survive. Official announcement would be made soon,” a senior official said.

JMM Leaders Mourn Sudivya Sonu's Death

Jharkhand Transport Minister and JMM leader Deepak Birua expressed grief over Sonu's death in a social media post.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my colleague and fellow minister in the Jharkhand government, Sudivya Sonu ji. His health suddenly deteriorated last night, and he passed away while undergoing treatment at the hospital. May God grant peace to his soul and give his family the strength to bear this grief. This is a huge loss for the JMM family. A tearful final ‘Johar’, brother,” Birua said.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 06 Sep 2026 07:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jharkhand Sudivya Sonu
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Allahabad HC dismisses plea seeking FIR against spiritual leader Rambhadracharya
Allahabad HC dismisses plea seeking FIR against spiritual leader Rambhadracharya
India
Four cadets from Punjab commissioned in Army at OTA Chennai
Four cadets from Punjab commissioned in Army at OTA Chennai
India
'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan': Will take Modi's 25 yrs of service to masses: Saini
'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan': Will take Modi's 25 yrs of service to masses: Saini
India
Pilot becomes new Punjab Cong in-charge months ahead of state polls, task cut out to address feud
Pilot becomes new Punjab Cong in-charge months ahead of state polls, task cut out to address feud
Advertisement

Videos

Political Update: Sudhanshu Trivedi Targets Congress Over Jharkhand Paper Leak and Women Ministers
Nishu Azad Case: Hindu Groups Protest in Delhi, Demand Release of Swatantra Bhardwaj
UP Politics: SP Launches PDA Pathshala Campaign, Targets Yogi Govt Over Closed Schools
Saharanpur Mosque Row: Bulldozer Action After Court Order, Mayawati Slams Government
Bihar Flood Crisis: Ganga Surges Above Danger Mark, Roads and Villages Submerged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget