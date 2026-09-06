Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Sonu Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

Jharkhand Higher and Technical Education Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Giridih in the early hours of Sunday, people familiar with the development said.

The 56-year-old Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader, who was serving his second consecutive term as the Giridih MLA, had complained of discomfort at his residence before being taken to a private hospital. He died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

“He was taken to a private hospital in Giridih but could not survive. Official announcement would be made soon,” a senior official said.

JMM Leaders Mourn Sudivya Sonu's Death

Jharkhand Transport Minister and JMM leader Deepak Birua expressed grief over Sonu's death in a social media post.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my colleague and fellow minister in the Jharkhand government, Sudivya Sonu ji. His health suddenly deteriorated last night, and he passed away while undergoing treatment at the hospital. May God grant peace to his soul and give his family the strength to bear this grief. This is a huge loss for the JMM family. A tearful final ‘Johar’, brother,” Birua said.