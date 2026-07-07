Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaJharkhand Man Beheaded By Wife, Her Lover To Clear Path For Marriage; Head Found After 17 Days

Jharkhand Man Beheaded By Wife, Her Lover To Clear Path For Marriage; Head Found After 17 Days

Police arrested a woman and her lover for allegedly beheading her husband in Jharkhand's Ranchi district after conspiring to eliminate him.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 01:36 PM (IST)

Ranchi, Jul 7 (PTI) A 29-year-old man was allegedly beheaded by his wife and her lover in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, with police recovering the victim's head 17 days after his torso was found, an officer said on Tuesday.

Sanjay Lohra, a resident of Manjhidih village in the Tamar police station area, was allegedly murdered as his wife wanted to marry her lover, police said.

Lohra's partially burnt headless torso was recovered from the Tetartanr forest area in the Bundu police station area on June 19.

Acting on information provided by the accused during interrogation, police said they recovered his head from the Rani forest near Sundardih village in the Tamar police station area, where it had allegedly been buried.

The accused have been identified as Subodhini Devi and her lover, Raman Seth. Both were detained for questioning on Monday, they said.

"During interrogation, Devi disclosed that she was in an extramarital relationship with Seth and wanted to marry him. The two allegedly conspired to kill Lohra," an officer of Bundu police station said.

Seth, along with two other associates, allegedly beheaded Lohra after the murder. Raids are underway to arrest the two absconding accused, he said.

Bundu SDPO Om Prakash said the investigation initially posed a challenge as the victim's head was missing, making identification difficult.

"It had become a blind murder case for investigators. It was difficult to establish the victim's identity without the head. However, technical and forensic evidence helped us identify the deceased as Sanjay Lohra," he said.

Following the identification, police detained Lohra's wife on suspicion of involvement in the murder, leading to the disclosure of the alleged conspiracy, he said.

Police said they have also seized a car suspected to have been used to transport and dispose of the victim's body. PTI RPS RPS SOM

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

SIT Preliminary Report: SIT Report Reveals Shocking Details in Ram Temple Donation Theft Case

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the victim in the Ranchi beheading case?

The victim was Sanjay Lohra, a 29-year-old man from Manjhidih village. His partially burnt headless torso was recovered from the Tetartanr forest area.

Who are the accused in Sanjay Lohra's murder?

The accused are Subodhini Devi, Sanjay Lohra's wife, and her lover, Raman Seth. Both have been detained for questioning regarding the alleged conspiracy.

What was the motive for Sanjay Lohra's murder?

Sanjay Lohra was allegedly murdered because his wife, Subodhini Devi, wanted to marry her lover, Raman Seth. She had an extramarital relationship with Seth and they conspired to kill Lohra.

How did police identify the victim initially?

The investigation was challenging due to the missing head, making identification difficult. Police used technical and forensic evidence to identify the deceased as Sanjay Lohra.

Where were the victim's body parts found?

Sanjay Lohra's partially burnt headless torso was recovered from the Tetartanr forest. His head was found 17 days later, buried in the Rani forest near Sundardih village.

Published at : 07 Jul 2026 01:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
RANCHI Jharkhand Murder
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Jharkhand Man Beheaded By Wife, Her Lover To Clear Path For Marriage; Head Found After 17 Days
Jharkhand Man Beheaded By Wife, Her Lover To Clear Path For Marriage; Head Found After 17 Days
India
Delhi High Court Orders To Restore Cockroach Janta Party X Account: 'NEET Over So No Concern'
Delhi High Court Orders To Restore Cockroach Janta Party X Account: 'NEET Over So No Concern'
India
Major Landslide Strikes Wayanad; Several Trapped At Tunnel Project Site, Massive Rescue On
Major Landslide Strikes Wayanad; Tunnel Project Site Hit, Massive Rescue Ops On
India
'Fight It Outside Court': Supreme Court Rejects DMK Plea Over CM Vijay's Karur Visit
'Fight It Outside Court': Supreme Court Rejects DMK Plea Over CM Vijay's Karur Visit
Advertisement

Videos

SIT Preliminary Report: SIT Report Reveals Shocking Details in Ram Temple Donation Theft Case
Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Row: Trust Members Face Questions Over Accountability
Attack on previous governments: CM Yogi Claims Transparent Recruitment Transformed UP’s Job System
Delhi’s Green Budget: Delhi Achieves Highest-Ever Green Cover, Says Chief Minister
Ethanol E20 Fuel Row: Gadkari Questions Auto Companies Over Mileage and Vehicle Concerns
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget