The victim was Sanjay Lohra, a 29-year-old man from Manjhidih village. His partially burnt headless torso was recovered from the Tetartanr forest area.
Jharkhand Man Beheaded By Wife, Her Lover To Clear Path For Marriage; Head Found After 17 Days
Police arrested a woman and her lover for allegedly beheading her husband in Jharkhand's Ranchi district after conspiring to eliminate him.
Ranchi, Jul 7 (PTI) A 29-year-old man was allegedly beheaded by his wife and her lover in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, with police recovering the victim's head 17 days after his torso was found, an officer said on Tuesday.
Sanjay Lohra, a resident of Manjhidih village in the Tamar police station area, was allegedly murdered as his wife wanted to marry her lover, police said.
Lohra's partially burnt headless torso was recovered from the Tetartanr forest area in the Bundu police station area on June 19.
Acting on information provided by the accused during interrogation, police said they recovered his head from the Rani forest near Sundardih village in the Tamar police station area, where it had allegedly been buried.
The accused have been identified as Subodhini Devi and her lover, Raman Seth. Both were detained for questioning on Monday, they said.
"During interrogation, Devi disclosed that she was in an extramarital relationship with Seth and wanted to marry him. The two allegedly conspired to kill Lohra," an officer of Bundu police station said.
Seth, along with two other associates, allegedly beheaded Lohra after the murder. Raids are underway to arrest the two absconding accused, he said.
Bundu SDPO Om Prakash said the investigation initially posed a challenge as the victim's head was missing, making identification difficult.
"It had become a blind murder case for investigators. It was difficult to establish the victim's identity without the head. However, technical and forensic evidence helped us identify the deceased as Sanjay Lohra," he said.
Following the identification, police detained Lohra's wife on suspicion of involvement in the murder, leading to the disclosure of the alleged conspiracy, he said.
Police said they have also seized a car suspected to have been used to transport and dispose of the victim's body. PTI RPS RPS SOM
(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who was the victim in the Ranchi beheading case?
Who are the accused in Sanjay Lohra's murder?
The accused are Subodhini Devi, Sanjay Lohra's wife, and her lover, Raman Seth. Both have been detained for questioning regarding the alleged conspiracy.
What was the motive for Sanjay Lohra's murder?
Sanjay Lohra was allegedly murdered because his wife, Subodhini Devi, wanted to marry her lover, Raman Seth. She had an extramarital relationship with Seth and they conspired to kill Lohra.
How did police identify the victim initially?
The investigation was challenging due to the missing head, making identification difficult. Police used technical and forensic evidence to identify the deceased as Sanjay Lohra.
Where were the victim's body parts found?
Sanjay Lohra's partially burnt headless torso was recovered from the Tetartanr forest. His head was found 17 days later, buried in the Rani forest near Sundardih village.