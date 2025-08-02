Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaJharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren On Life Support After Suffering Brain Injury, Says Hospital

Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren On Life Support After Suffering Brain Injury, Says Hospital

The 62-year-old JMM leader was airlifted to the Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in the national capital from Jamshedpur after he fell in the bathroom of his house. He suffered brain injury due to the fall.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 08:51 PM (IST)

Ranchi, Aug 2 (PTI) Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren was on life support and a multidisciplinary team of senior specialists was closely monitoring his condition, the private hospital in Delhi where he was undergoing treatment said in a statement on Saturday evening.

The 62-year-old leader of the JMM was airlifted to the Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in the national capital from Jamshedpur after he fell in the bathroom of his house.

"He is currently in a critical condition and on life support. A multidisciplinary team of senior specialists is closely monitoring his condition and providing intensive medical care," said the statement, shared by the JMM.

State Health Minister Irfan Ansari, who also flew to Delhi to oversee the treatment, earlier said Soren suffered a brain injury because of the fall.

In the morning, Soren was admitted to a hospital in Jamshedpur, where doctors detected blood clotting in his brain.

In a post on X, the party said, "The brave soldier of JMM and the education minister of the state government, Ramdas Soren Ji, is undergoing treatment in Delhi. The struggle, dedication, and service spirit of respected Ramdas ji are a source of inspiration for us all." 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 08:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jharkhand JMM Ramdas Soren
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Karnataka
Prajwal Revanna, Former JD(S) MP & Grandson Of Deve Gowda, Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Rape Case
Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Rape Case
Cities
Pragya Thakur Makes Big Claim After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case: 'Was Pressured To Name PM Modi, Yogi...’
Pragya Thakur Makes Big Claim After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case: 'Was Pressured To Name PM Modi, Yogi...’
India
Rajnath Singh Dares Rahul Gandhi Over 'Atom Bomb Evidence' Against EC On 'Voter Theft' Charge: 'Detonate It'
Rajnath Singh Dares Rahul Gandhi Over 'Atom Bomb Evidence' Against EC On 'Voter Theft' Charge: 'Detonate It'
Business
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi in Varanasi: Operation Sindoor Shows India’s Military Might, Says PM Modi in Kashi | ABP NEWS
PM Modi Kashi Visit: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Chola Legacy During Varanasi Visit | ABP NEWS
Himachal on Edge: Rain Fury Causes Flash Floods, Road Closures, and Casualties | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Communal Clashes Erupt in Pune's Yavat Village; Curfew Imposed Amid Ongoing Tension | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Visits Varanasi, Unveils Major Projects and Releases Kisan Samman Nidhi Installment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget