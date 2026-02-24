Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The devastating air ambulance crash in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Monday night has left multiple families shattered, including that of a young doctor whose father says he sold his farmland to fund his son’s education.

The Beechcraft C90 aircraft, operated by Delhi-based Redbird Airways, had departed from Birsa Munda Airport en route to Delhi when it lost contact with Kolkata air traffic control shortly after takeoff. All seven people on board were killed.

“I Sold My Farmland To Educate Him”

Among the victims was Dr. Vikas Kumar Gupta, who was accompanying a critically injured patient. Speaking to reporters, his father struggled to contain his emotions as he recounted the sacrifices made for his son’s career.

“My son was a doctor. He told me he was going to Delhi with patients, but later I learned the aircraft had crashed and my son is no more. I sold my farmland to educate him,” he said.

The loss has sent shockwaves through his hometown, where friends and relatives gathered to mourn the promising young medical professional.

Family Loaned Rs 8 L For Air Ambulance

The patient, 41-year-old Sanjay Kumar, had sustained severe burn injuries in a fire at his hotel in Chandwa. In a desperate attempt to secure advanced treatment, his family arranged an air ambulance transfer to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, reportedly taking a loan of ₹8 lakh to fund the journey.

Sanjay’s wife Archana Devi and relative Dhuru Kumar accompanied him on the flight. Both lost their lives in the crash.

The other victims were identified as Captains Vivek Vikas Bhagat and Savrajdeep Singh, and paramedic Sachin Kumar Mishra.

Aircraft Lost Radar Contact Before Crash

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aircraft disappeared from radar nearly 100 nautical miles southeast of Varanasi before going down in a forested stretch of Simaria in Chatra district.

While investigators have yet to determine the precise cause, officials indicated that adverse weather and thunderstorm activity in the region may have played a role.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has dispatched a team to examine the wreckage and piece together the sequence of events leading to the crash.

As investigators work to determine what went wrong, the tragedy stands as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the immense sacrifices families make in pursuit of medical care.