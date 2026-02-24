Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Rs 8L Loan, Farmland Sold': Patient, Doctor’s Death In Jharkhand Air Ambulance Crash Leaves Families Shattered

A Redbird Airways air ambulance crashed in Jharkhand, killing all 7 onboard, including a doctor whose father sold farmland for his education, a patient and his kin who borrowed money for the flight.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 12:22 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The devastating air ambulance crash in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Monday night has left multiple families shattered, including that of a young doctor whose father says he sold his farmland to fund his son’s education.

The Beechcraft C90 aircraft, operated by Delhi-based Redbird Airways, had departed from Birsa Munda Airport en route to Delhi when it lost contact with Kolkata air traffic control shortly after takeoff. All seven people on board were killed.

“I Sold My Farmland To Educate Him”

Among the victims was Dr. Vikas Kumar Gupta, who was accompanying a critically injured patient. Speaking to reporters, his father struggled to contain his emotions as he recounted the sacrifices made for his son’s career.

“My son was a doctor. He told me he was going to Delhi with patients, but later I learned the aircraft had crashed and my son is no more. I sold my farmland to educate him,” he said.

The loss has sent shockwaves through his hometown, where friends and relatives gathered to mourn the promising young medical professional.

Family Loaned Rs 8 L For Air Ambulance

The patient, 41-year-old Sanjay Kumar, had sustained severe burn injuries in a fire at his hotel in Chandwa. In a desperate attempt to secure advanced treatment, his family arranged an air ambulance transfer to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, reportedly taking a loan of ₹8 lakh to fund the journey.

Sanjay’s wife Archana Devi and relative Dhuru Kumar accompanied him on the flight. Both lost their lives in the crash.

The other victims were identified as Captains Vivek Vikas Bhagat and Savrajdeep Singh, and paramedic Sachin Kumar Mishra.

Aircraft Lost Radar Contact Before Crash

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aircraft disappeared from radar nearly 100 nautical miles southeast of Varanasi before going down in a forested stretch of Simaria in Chatra district.

While investigators have yet to determine the precise cause, officials indicated that adverse weather and thunderstorm activity in the region may have played a role.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has dispatched a team to examine the wreckage and piece together the sequence of events leading to the crash.

As investigators work to determine what went wrong, the tragedy stands as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the immense sacrifices families make in pursuit of medical care.

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of aircraft was involved in the Jharkhand crash?

The aircraft involved was a Beechcraft C90, operated by Redbird Airways.

How many people were on board the air ambulance when it crashed?

There were seven people on board the aircraft when it crashed, and all of them were killed.

What was the reported reason for the patient's air ambulance journey?

The patient sustained severe burn injuries and his family arranged an air ambulance for advanced treatment in Delhi.

What are the suspected causes of the air ambulance crash?

Officials indicated that adverse weather and thunderstorm activity in the region may have played a role in the crash.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 24 Feb 2026 12:22 PM (IST)
