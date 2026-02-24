The aircraft involved was a Beechcraft C90, operated by Redbird Airways.
'Rs 8L Loan, Farmland Sold': Patient, Doctor’s Death In Jharkhand Air Ambulance Crash Leaves Families Shattered
A Redbird Airways air ambulance crashed in Jharkhand, killing all 7 onboard, including a doctor whose father sold farmland for his education, a patient and his kin who borrowed money for the flight.
The devastating air ambulance crash in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Monday night has left multiple families shattered, including that of a young doctor whose father says he sold his farmland to fund his son’s education.
The Beechcraft C90 aircraft, operated by Delhi-based Redbird Airways, had departed from Birsa Munda Airport en route to Delhi when it lost contact with Kolkata air traffic control shortly after takeoff. All seven people on board were killed.
“I Sold My Farmland To Educate Him”
Among the victims was Dr. Vikas Kumar Gupta, who was accompanying a critically injured patient. Speaking to reporters, his father struggled to contain his emotions as he recounted the sacrifices made for his son’s career.
“My son was a doctor. He told me he was going to Delhi with patients, but later I learned the aircraft had crashed and my son is no more. I sold my farmland to educate him,” he said.
VIDEO | Chatra, Jharkhand: Father of doctor onboard air ambulance that crashed near Simaria says, "My son was a doctor. He told me he was going to Delhi with patients, but later I learned the aircraft had crashed and my son is no more. I sold my farmland to educate him."— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 24, 2026
(Full… pic.twitter.com/yXx5OobsL1
The loss has sent shockwaves through his hometown, where friends and relatives gathered to mourn the promising young medical professional.
Family Loaned Rs 8 L For Air Ambulance
The patient, 41-year-old Sanjay Kumar, had sustained severe burn injuries in a fire at his hotel in Chandwa. In a desperate attempt to secure advanced treatment, his family arranged an air ambulance transfer to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, reportedly taking a loan of ₹8 lakh to fund the journey.
Sanjay’s wife Archana Devi and relative Dhuru Kumar accompanied him on the flight. Both lost their lives in the crash.
The other victims were identified as Captains Vivek Vikas Bhagat and Savrajdeep Singh, and paramedic Sachin Kumar Mishra.
Aircraft Lost Radar Contact Before Crash
According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aircraft disappeared from radar nearly 100 nautical miles southeast of Varanasi before going down in a forested stretch of Simaria in Chatra district.
While investigators have yet to determine the precise cause, officials indicated that adverse weather and thunderstorm activity in the region may have played a role.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has dispatched a team to examine the wreckage and piece together the sequence of events leading to the crash.
As investigators work to determine what went wrong, the tragedy stands as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the immense sacrifices families make in pursuit of medical care.
