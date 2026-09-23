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English NewsNewsIndiaJeM Terrorist Adil Mustafa Neutralised In Udhampur Encounter Identified As Pak Native

JeM Terrorist Adil Mustafa Neutralised In Udhampur Encounter Identified As Pak Native

Local accounts and social media posts from PoK have confirmed that one of the slain Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists was a Pakistani national hailing directly from Rawalakot.

Written By : Shivank Mishra |  Updated at : 23 Sep 2026 09:11 AM (IST)

Ground disclosures from across the Line of Control (LoC) have dismantled Pakistan's official denials regarding cross-border terrorism following a joint counter-terrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district. While Pakistan routinely attempts to frame neutralised terrorists as local Kashmiri insurgents, local accounts and social media posts from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have confirmed that one of the slain Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists was a Pakistani national hailing directly from Rawalakot.


JeM Terrorist Adil Mustafa Neutralised In Udhampur Encounter Identified As Pak Native

Detailed local posts emerged from PoK following the overnight operation in the Brattal forest area where security forces eliminated two JeM terrorists initially identified as Adil alias Mustafa and Saddam on September 17. Neighbours, former classmates, and local residents identified Adil alias Mustafa as Adil Khan Sudhozai, a resident of Pothi Makwalan village in Rawalakot Tehsil, Poonch District (PoK). Locals also noted that Sudhozai was a direct neighbour of Sardar Umar Nazir, a leader of the Awami Action Committee in PoK.

Recruitment Network And Infiltration

Details gathered by ABP News from local sources reveal that Adil Khan Sudhozai completed his education up to Class 10 at Umar Boys High School in Rawalakot before being radicalised and recruited by senior Jaish-e-Mohammed commanders Abu Mohammad, alias Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, and Abdullah Sajjad. Following his recruitment, Adil Khan Sudhozai underwent specialised arms training at terror facilities in Rawalakot and illegally crossed the Line of Control into Jammu and Kashmir in 2024. After operating across the region for two years, Adil Khan Sudhozai and his associate Saddam were cornered and neutralised in a joint operation by Indian security forces on September 17.

Systematic Cross-Border Pattern

Sudhozai’s background mirrors that of Habib Tahir (alias Habib Nazir), a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist neutralised during Operation Mahadev. Also a Rawalakot native belonging to the Sudhozai clan, Habib Tahir’s case underscores a recurring recruitment pattern within PoK. Digital footprints, mourning posts, and local accounts from PoJK continue to provide direct evidence of active cross-border terror infrastructure operating out of Pakistan.

Published at : 23 Sep 2026 09:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
JeM Udhampur JK Encounter Adil Mustafa
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