‘Throw Congress Out, Form Government With Us’: JD(U) MLA’s Offer To Hemant Soren

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP-backed independent, JMM candidate won Rajya Sabha seats.

JDU suggested CM Soren form government without Congress or BJP.

Congress accused allies of failing to support its candidate.

The political fallout from the Rajya Sabha elections in Jharkhand intensified after BJP-backed Independent candidate Parimal Nathwani secured victory, dealing a setback to the Congress.

While JMM candidate Baidyanath Ram won one of the two seats, Congress candidate Pranav Jha lost despite the ruling alliance's numerical advantage. Three candidates were in the contest for two Rajya Sabha seats.

In the aftermath of the result, Janata Dal (United) MLA Saryu Rai extended an offer to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, suggesting that he continue in office without the support of either the BJP or the Congress.

JDU Suggests Alternative Political Arrangement

Saryu Rai said, "Hemant Soren should oust Congress from the government. He should run the government with us. There is a crack in the Grand Alliance, it can disintegrate any time. Hemant Soren should run the government in Jharkhand without BJP and Congress. We had hoped that the NDA-supported independent candidate would win."

His remarks came amid questions over voting patterns in the Rajya Sabha election and growing strains within the ruling alliance.

Is A Government Possible Without BJP And Congress?

Jharkhand's 81-member Assembly requires the support of 41 MLAs to form a government.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has 34 MLAs. To reach the majority mark without the BJP and Congress, the party would need seven additional legislators.

According to the numbers cited, support from four RJD MLAs, two CPI(ML) MLAs and one vote from Saryu Rai would enable Hemant Soren to cross the majority threshold.

Congress Alleges Allies Did Not Support Its Candidate

The Rajya Sabha result has triggered friction within the Grand Alliance.

Jharkhand Congress in-charge K. Raju said the outcome could affect alliance dynamics and blamed allies for the party's defeat.

"We lost because our allies did not vote for us," he said.

Raju alleged that both the RJD and CPI(ML) failed to support the Congress candidate, contributing to the loss.

How Congress Lost Despite Being Part Of The Ruling Alliance

The Jharkhand Assembly has 81 members, and a candidate required 28 first-preference votes to secure a Rajya Sabha seat.

The Grand Alliance collectively has 56 MLAs. After JMM candidate Baidyanath Ram secured victory, 28 votes should have remained available for the Congress candidate.

However, Pranav Jha received only 20 votes.

The NDA, which has 24 MLAs, secured 28 votes for Parimal Nathwani.

Three votes were declared invalid, two from the BJP and one from the Congress.

With the victory, Nathwani has been elected to the Rajya Sabha from Jharkhand for the third time.