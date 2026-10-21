JD(S) Spokesperson Booked Over Post Targeting DK Shivakumar, Says Congress Is Stifling Dissent

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom This adds to ongoing political friction, following a previous video case.

The Bengaluru police have registered a case against Janata Dal (Secular) spokesperson Prashanthi Subhash over an allegedly defamatory social media post targeting Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. The FIR was registered by the High Grounds police on October 20 following a complaint lodged by Congress leader Kushal Haruvegowda. Police have invoked Sections 192 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and issued a notice directing Prashanthi to appear for questioning.

Prashanthi Alleges Attempt To Silence Dissent

Reacting to the police action, the JD(S) spokesperson accused the Congress government of trying to suppress dissent and restrict freedom of expression.

She said she would contest the matter through legal channels and maintained that she would not be intimidated by the action.

The case adds to the ongoing political friction between the Congress and the JD(S) in Karnataka, with social media posts featuring prominently in disputes between leaders and party functionaries.

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What The FIR Against JD(S) Leader Says

In the notice issued by the High Grounds police to Prashanthi, it requires her to appear before the police for questioning as part of the investigation. However, the allegations against Prashanthi are yet to be established.

Section 192 of the BNS deals with wantonly giving provocation with the intent to cause a riot, while Section 352 concerns intentional insult intended to provoke a breach of peace.

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Earlier Case Over Allegedly Morphed Shivakumar Video

In a separate incident a few months ago, Bengaluru police registered a case against social media pages linked to the JD(S) over the alleged circulation of a morphed video of Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. The FIR was registered at the Sadashivanagar police station following a complaint by Deepu C.R., a member of the Congress legal cell. The case was filed under Section 192 of the BNS.

According to the FIR, the official JD(S) and ‘Kumaraswamy for CM’ Facebook pages published a video on June 17 carrying an allegedly derogatory message about Shivakumar.

The post stated, “Old habits start again. A trait born with someone cannot be washed away even if they are burnt.”