India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaJapan To Send Naval Personnel To India For Long-Range Missile Launch Training

Japan To Send Naval Personnel To India For Long-Range Missile Launch Training

Japan's naval fleet is equipped with hypersonic missiles with a range of 1,000 kilometres, but its personnel have yet to practise launching them, according to the report.

Written By : Neeraj Rajput |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 12:08 PM (IST)

Japan's military chief has announced that Japanese naval personnel will travel to India for training in launching long-range missiles. The announcement comes amid Tokyo's ongoing tensions with China and Russia.

Japan's naval fleet is equipped with hypersonic missiles with a range of 1,000 kilometres, but its personnel have yet to practise launching them, according to the report.

India, meanwhile, has decades of experience in missile launches, with all three branches of its armed forces having tested missiles with ranges of up to 5,000 kilometres. The country also conducts such tests regularly, making it a potential training partner for Japan.

Like India, Japan has a long history of maritime disputes with China, with tensions at times leading to confrontations between the two countries' naval forces.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met his Japanese counterpart, Shinjiro Koizumi, in Cebu, the Philippines, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. The two leaders discussed ways to expand defence cooperation between India and Japan.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 13th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Cebu. Singh also shared details of the discussion in a post on his X account.

What Did Rajnath Singh Say In His X Post?

In his post, Singh said he was pleased to meet Koizumi on the sidelines of the 13th ADMM-Plus meeting in Cebu.

He said the two sides held meaningful discussions on reviewing their ongoing bilateral defence cooperation and exploring new opportunities to strengthen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

Singh also emphasised the importance of their shared commitment to a free, open and peaceful Indo-Pacific region.

About the author Neeraj Rajput

Neeraj Rajput is working as Associate Editor with ABP News covering military & security issues. He has been with ABP News (and its earlier avatar Star News) from the past more than 14 years. Neeraj Rajput has been covering defence related issues in length and breadth of the country right from the Siachen glacier to under the sea in submarine and from Jammu & Kashmir to Thar desert in west to Nagaland & Manipur in the far-east. Apart from covering conflict news alongside China & Pakistan border, he has been among the few select Indian journalist who has covered world’s most fortified border, DMZ on North-South Korea (including the historical Korean summit on the Koreran border in 2018).
Read More
Published at : 29 Oct 2026 12:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
India News India News.
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Uttar Pradesh Bars ‘Violent Regime Change’ Advocates From Govt Jobs, Opposition Cries ‘Raj-Era Mindset’
UP Bars ‘Violent Regime Change’ Advocates From Govt Jobs, Oppn Cries ‘Raj-Era Mindset’
India
UP MLC Polls: BJP Faces Setbacks In Varanasi, Close Contest In Gorakhpur; SP Gains Ground
UP MLC Polls: BJP Faces Setbacks In Varanasi, Close Contest In Gorakhpur; SP Gains Ground
India
SIR Detects Only 1,600 Foreigners Across States Compared With Crores Of Voter Deletions
SIR Detects Only 1,600 Foreigners Across States Compared With Crores Of Voter Deletions
India
In setback to BJP, Congress wins Nagpur MLC seat
In setback to BJP, Congress wins Nagpur MLC seat
Advertisement

Videos

UP MLC Results: BJP Faces Opposition Attack Over Kashi, Mathura and Ayodhya as SP Pushes PDA Narrative
UP MLC Results: SP Cites ‘God’s Blessings’ After BJP Loses Key Seats in Kashi, Mathura and Prayagraj
UP Jobs Alert: Violence During Protests May Bar Candidates From Government Jobs Under New Rules
Maharashtra MLC Results: Congress Stuns BJP in Nagpur as Opposition Gains Ground in Key Polls
UP MLC Results: BJP Holds 6 Seats, SP Gains Ground as 2027 Assembly Battle Takes Shape
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget