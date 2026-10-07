Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lay on the road holding a copy of the Constitution as police moved to detain opposition leaders near Jantar Mantar. The action came after Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi was detained first. Rahul resisted getting into the police vehicle and was dragged towards it before police personnel managed to put him inside. Following his detention, other INDIA bloc MPs and Congress leaders began protesting and resisting the police action.

VIDEO | Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) lied down on road, holding a copy of the Constitution in her hands (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/oB3EuMkuvP October 7, 2026

Police Struggle To Remove Priyanka

Priyanka Gandhi continued to protest on the road as police personnel attempted to remove her from the site. Female police officers were brought in to detain her, with several personnel eventually managing to take her away.

Other senior Congress leaders, including Deepender Hooda and Varun, were also removed from the protest site and detained. INDIA bloc MPs said their buses had been stopped and they were being prevented from reaching Jantar Mantar, the designated protest venue.

Also Read: Jantar Mantar Stir Live: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Detained As Opposition Protest Intensifies

‘Fight To Protect The Most Sacred Thing’

Rahul Gandhi later said the protest was a fight to protect what he described as “the most sacred thing in this country”, and vowed that the opposition would not back down. Taking aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gandhi said there was nothing they could do to stop the opposition’s campaign.

Also Read: Congress Marches Towards Jantar Mantar, Movement Slow As Heavy Police Deployment Blocks Roads