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English NewsNewsIndiaEXCLUSIVE | Jantar Mantar Protests: Public Inconvenience Reaches Delhi High Court, Suo Motu Action Sought

EXCLUSIVE | Jantar Mantar Protests: Public Inconvenience Reaches Delhi High Court, Suo Motu Action Sought

Delhi HC receives plea over Jantar Mantar protests, seeking action on traffic diversions, public inconvenience and uninterrupted access for patients, ambulances and others.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 10:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • High Court receives letter concerning Jantar Mantar protests.
  • Protests disrupt traffic, impacting patients, vulnerable groups.
  • Letter urges ensuring access, removing illegal public road barricades.

The issue of inconvenience caused to the public due to ongoing protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar has reached the Delhi High Court, with a letter addressed to the Chief Justice seeking suo motu action.

Advocate Vikas Sharma has urged the High Court to take cognisance of repeated traffic diversions and disruptions caused by protests at Jantar Mantar and surrounding areas.

Patients, Pregnant Women, Persons With Disabilities Face Concerns

The letter, accessed by ABP News, stated that protests and traffic diversions are causing difficulties for ordinary citizens and sought measures to ensure medical access for patients, pregnant women and persons with disabilities.

The plea specifically raised concerns over patients travelling to RML Hospital and Lady Hardinge Hospital. It also sought an uninterrupted corridor for ambulances and accessible routes for wheelchair users, persons with disabilities and senior citizens.

The letter also highlighted difficulties faced by daily-wage workers, delivery workers, drivers and street vendors, besides lawyers, litigants and court staff travelling through the area.

Letter Cites Right To Peaceful Protest

It said the right to peaceful protest must be balanced with the rights of other citizens, citing the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) of the Constitution.

The letter sought action to remove illegal barricading on public roads and directions to the Delhi Police and other concerned authorities to ensure that emergency movement is not delayed.

It also urged the High Court to seek a time-bound compliance report, if required, and register the matter as a letter petition before taking suo motu action.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main issue brought before the Delhi High Court?

The main issue is the inconvenience and traffic disruptions caused to the public by ongoing protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. An advocate has sought suo motu action from the High Court regarding this matter.

Who is particularly affected by the protests at Jantar Mantar?

Patients, pregnant women, and persons with disabilities face significant concerns, especially those travelling to RML and Lady Hardinge Hospitals. Daily-wage workers, drivers, and street vendors are also affected.

What specific actions did the advocate request from the High Court?

The advocate requested measures to ensure medical access for patients, an uninterrupted corridor for ambulances, and accessible routes for vulnerable groups. They also sought the removal of illegal barricading and directions to prevent emergency movement delays.

Published at : 05 Oct 2026 10:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jantar Mantar Delhi HC Jantar Mantar Protest
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