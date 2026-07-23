The CJP alleges that Delhi Police deliberately brought a heavily damaged vehicle and placed it outside their protest site at Jantar Mantar. They are demanding an explanation for this action.
'What Do You Intend?': CJP Alleges Delhi Police Parked Damaged Car Outside Jantar Mantar Protest Site
CJP questioned Delhi Police over a damaged car placed outside Jantar Mantar and raised concerns after internet services were disrupted nearby.
- CJP alleges Delhi Police placed damaged car outside protest site.
- Party questioned motive, urged public to document its condition.
- Internet services disrupted around Jantar Mantar, raising new concerns.
- CJP founder feared crackdown, appealed against police force.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has questioned Delhi Police over the appearance of a heavily damaged vehicle outside its protest site at Jantar Mantar, alleging that the car was deliberately placed there and demanding an explanation from the authorities.
The allegation comes as the student-led agitation enters its second month, with security deployment around the protest site significantly intensified. The controversy also coincides with reports of internet services being disrupted in parts of central Delhi, further heightening tensions between protesters and law enforcement.
CJP Alleges Police Brought Damaged Vehicle To Protest Site
In a post on X on Wednesday, the CJP shared a video showing a badly damaged car parked near the protest venue, claiming it had been brought there by Delhi Police.
The party wrote, "Delhi Police has just brought in a totally damaged car and placed it outside the protest site at Jantar Mantar."
It also questioned the purpose behind the move, asking, "Why have you placed this car here @DelhiPolice? What do you intend to show with this car?"
23rd July at 2:00 AM— Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 22, 2026
Delhi Police has just brought in a totally damaged car and placed it outside the protest site at Jantar Mantar.
Why have you placed this car here @DelhiPolice? What do you intend to show with this car?
Everyone should remember this car has been brought… pic.twitter.com/egK2pfv2qR
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The party did not provide evidence to support the allegation, and Delhi Police had not issued any response at the time of writing.
Protesters Urge Public To Document Vehicle's Condition
The CJP also urged people to take note of the vehicle's existing condition before any further developments.
In its post, the party stated, "Everyone should remember this car has been brought here in this condition — important to record before they can blame it on peaceful protesters."
In a separate statement, the organisation repeated its concerns, saying, "Delhi Police has brought a completely damaged car and placed it outside the protest site. Why has this vehicle been brought here? What are you trying to show?"
The party reiterated that it wanted the public to document the condition of the vehicle to prevent any future allegations against protesters.
Internet Disruption Raises Fresh Concerns
Adding to the tensions, internet connectivity was reportedly disrupted around Jantar Mantar and nearby parts of central Delhi on Wednesday evening.
Reacting to the development, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke posted on X, "Internet service shutdown at Jantar Mantar. Govt planning another brutal crackdown?"
He also appealed to police and paramilitary personnel deployed at the site to avoid using force against demonstrators.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What allegation did the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) make against the Delhi Police?
Why did the CJP ask the public to document the damaged vehicle's condition?
The CJP urged people to record the car's existing condition to prevent future allegations against peaceful protesters. They fear the vehicle might be used to blame demonstrators for damage.
What other issue has raised concerns among protesters at Jantar Mantar?
Reports of internet service disruption around Jantar Mantar and central Delhi have heightened tensions. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke expressed concern this could signal a 'brutal crackdown.'