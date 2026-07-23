Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP alleges Delhi Police placed damaged car outside protest site.

Party questioned motive, urged public to document its condition.

Internet services disrupted around Jantar Mantar, raising new concerns.

CJP founder feared crackdown, appealed against police force.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has questioned Delhi Police over the appearance of a heavily damaged vehicle outside its protest site at Jantar Mantar, alleging that the car was deliberately placed there and demanding an explanation from the authorities.

The allegation comes as the student-led agitation enters its second month, with security deployment around the protest site significantly intensified. The controversy also coincides with reports of internet services being disrupted in parts of central Delhi, further heightening tensions between protesters and law enforcement.

CJP Alleges Police Brought Damaged Vehicle To Protest Site

In a post on X on Wednesday, the CJP shared a video showing a badly damaged car parked near the protest venue, claiming it had been brought there by Delhi Police.

The party wrote, "Delhi Police has just brought in a totally damaged car and placed it outside the protest site at Jantar Mantar."

It also questioned the purpose behind the move, asking, "Why have you placed this car here @DelhiPolice? What do you intend to show with this car?"

23rd July at 2:00 AM



Delhi Police has just brought in a totally damaged car and placed it outside the protest site at Jantar Mantar.



Why have you placed this car here @DelhiPolice? What do you intend to show with this car?



Everyone should remember this car has been brought… pic.twitter.com/egK2pfv2qR — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 22, 2026



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The party did not provide evidence to support the allegation, and Delhi Police had not issued any response at the time of writing.

Protesters Urge Public To Document Vehicle's Condition

The CJP also urged people to take note of the vehicle's existing condition before any further developments.

In its post, the party stated, "Everyone should remember this car has been brought here in this condition — important to record before they can blame it on peaceful protesters."

In a separate statement, the organisation repeated its concerns, saying, "Delhi Police has brought a completely damaged car and placed it outside the protest site. Why has this vehicle been brought here? What are you trying to show?"

The party reiterated that it wanted the public to document the condition of the vehicle to prevent any future allegations against protesters.

Internet Disruption Raises Fresh Concerns

Adding to the tensions, internet connectivity was reportedly disrupted around Jantar Mantar and nearby parts of central Delhi on Wednesday evening.

Reacting to the development, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke posted on X, "Internet service shutdown at Jantar Mantar. Govt planning another brutal crackdown?"

He also appealed to police and paramilitary personnel deployed at the site to avoid using force against demonstrators.