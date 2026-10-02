Protests are planned against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Organizers are seeking action against him.
‘Dictator Is Scared’: Abhijeet Dipke On Internet Slowdown Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke reacted to reports of slow internet in New Delhi ahead of a proposed Jantar Mantar protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
- Groups plan Jantar Mantar protest targeting Election Commissioner Kumar.
- Police denied permission, implementing extensive security measures city-wide.
- Metro closures, traffic diversions, and slow internet reported.
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has reacted to reports of slow internet near Jantar Mantar ahead of a proposed protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
“The dictator is scared!!! Really scared!!!” Dipke said in a social media post, without naming anyone.
Reports of slow internet surfaced in parts of New Delhi on Friday amid heightened security around Jantar Mantar. There has been no official announcement of an internet shutdown.
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Security Tightened Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest
Delhi Police has denied permission for the October 2 protest and stepped up security across New Delhi. Central Armed Police Forces personnel have been deployed alongside Delhi Police teams, with barricades placed around key locations.
The protest has been called by the All India Students’ Association (AISA), Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan. The organisers have raised allegations concerning electoral rolls and the SIR exercise and are seeking action against Gyanesh Kumar.
Police had anticipated a sizeable gathering, prompting additional security arrangements around Jantar Mantar and other sensitive locations. Restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita are also in force in New Delhi.
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11 Metro Stations Shut Amid Security Curbs
Delhi Metro has closed entry and exit at 11 stations amid the security arrangements. Interchange facilities, however, remain available at selected stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, New Delhi and Central Secretariat.
Traffic restrictions and diversions have also been announced around Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place, Parliament Street and adjoining areas. Commuters have been advised to avoid affected stretches and plan their journeys accordingly.
The measures come as protest groups continue to plan demonstrations despite the police denying permission. The Cockroach Janta Party has separately announced its own protest campaign seeking the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar, with Dipke at the forefront of the mobilisation.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why are protests planned near Jantar Mantar?
What security measures are in place for the planned protest?
Delhi Police denied permission, tightening security with CAPF deployment and barricades. Entry and exit at 11 metro stations are closed, and traffic restrictions are in force.
Are there internet issues reported near Jantar Mantar?
Reports indicate slow internet in parts of New Delhi near Jantar Mantar. However, there has been no official announcement of an internet shutdown.
Who is organizing the protest at Jantar Mantar?
The protest is organized by the All India Students’ Association (AISA), MP Manoj Jha, and lawyer Prashant Bhushan. The Cockroach Janta Party is also mobilizing its own protest campaign.