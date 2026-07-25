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English NewsNewsIndiaCJP Accuses Delhi Police Of 'Siege' At Jantar Mantar, Alleges Food, Water Supplies Blocked

CJP Accuses Delhi Police Of 'Siege' At Jantar Mantar, Alleges Food, Water Supplies Blocked

CJP accuses Delhi Police of laying siege to Jantar Mantar, alleging food, water and medicines are being blocked from reaching protesters.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 12:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP accused Delhi Police of unlawfully detaining, blocking Jantar Mantar.
  • Police reportedly obstructed food, water, medicines for NEET protesters.
  • CJP demanded police immediately end restrictions, uphold constitutional rights.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday accused the Delhi Police of imposing what it described as a "siege" around Jantar Mantar, alleging that authorities were unlawfully detaining citizens and obstructing the supply of food, drinking water, medicines and other essentials to protesters participating in the ongoing agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak.

In a strongly worded statement, the CJP urged the Delhi Police to immediately withdraw the restrictions around the protest site, arguing that peaceful demonstrators were being prevented from exercising their constitutional right to assemble and express dissent.

CJP Alleges Police Are Restricting Access To Protest Site

The party demanded that the Delhi Police stop detaining or intimidating people attempting to reach Jantar Mantar.

It said, "The Cockroach Janta Party demands that the @DelhiPolice immediately cease and desist from unlawfully detaining, intimidating or preventing citizens from reaching Jantar Mantar and refrain from creating an atmosphere of fear and siege around Jantar Mantar."

Calling for an immediate end to the restrictions, the CJP added, "Stop laying siege at Jantar Mantar."

 

ALSO READ: Delhi Police Says 130 Personnel Hurt, 15 FIRs Filed; 2,000 Anti-Socials Identified Using Facial Recognition

The statement accused the police of abandoning their role of facilitating peaceful demonstrations in favour of intimidation.

'Food, Water And Medicines Are Being Blocked'

The CJP alleged that thousands of students, parents, teachers and members of the public have been protesting peacefully for more than a month over examination paper leaks, recruitment issues and student suicides, but are now facing increasing restrictions.

The party said, "The Cockroach Janta Party strongly condemns the increasingly authoritarian actions of the Delhi Police in and around Jantar Mantar."

It further alleged, "For over a month now, thousands of students, parents, teachers and ordinary citizens have been sitting peacefully at Jantar Mantar to demand government accountability for examination paper leaks, recruitment failures and the tragic loss of young lives to student suicides."

According to the statement, "Instead of facilitating a peaceful democratic protest, the Delhi Police appears to have chosen the path of intimidation."

The CJP also claimed, "Citizens are being detained for merely attempting to reach the protest site. Volunteers carrying food are being stopped. Drinking water is being prevented from reaching the protesters. Medicines and other essential supplies are being obstructed. Even the free movement of citizens is being curtailed."

ALSO READ: Will Dharmendra Pradhan Resign Today? CJP-Centre Talks Enter Crucial Third Round Amid NEET Protest Deadlock

Describing the situation, it added, "This is nothing short of laying siege to Jantar Mantar."

Party Invokes Constitutional Rights, Seeks Police Action

The CJP maintained that Jantar Mantar remains India's recognised venue for peaceful demonstrations.

It said, "Jantar Mantar is not a prison. It is not a military zone. It is India's designated space for democratic dissent."

The statement continued, "The people sitting there are not criminals. They are not enemies of the State. They are citizens of India peacefully exercising rights guaranteed to them under the Constitution."

Referring to constitutional protections, the party said, "The Supreme Court has repeatedly held that peaceful protest is an integral part of our constitutional democracy. The duty of the police is to regulate peaceful assemblies where necessary-not to suppress them by creating fear, hunger, inconvenience and isolation."

The CJP further asserted:

"No democracy can justify preventing food from reaching peaceful protesters."
"No democracy can justify stopping drinking water."
"No democracy can justify obstructing medicines or medical assistance."
"No democracy can justify detaining citizens merely because they wish to stand in solidarity with a peaceful movement."

The party called upon the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, to issue immediate directions to officers to end the alleged restrictions, ensure access for volunteers, lawyers, journalists and medical personnel, and uphold citizens' constitutional rights.

Concluding its statement, the CJP said, "Governments may disagree with protests. But no authority has the constitutional right to starve, isolate or lay siege to peaceful citizens."

It added, "The Cockroach Janta Party urges the Delhi Police to immediately withdraw these unlawful restrictions and ensure that Jantar Mantar remains what it has always symbolised-a place where the people of India can peacefully hold power accountable."

Ending with an appeal centred on constitutional values, the statement said, "The Constitution belongs to the people. Jantar Mantar belongs to the people. The police exist to protect both-not to lay siege to either."

Before You Go

Bihar Social Media Ban: Bihar Suspends Social Media Platforms After Violence Amid Student Protests

Frequently Asked Questions

What accusations has the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) made against the Delhi Police?

The CJP accuses the Delhi Police of imposing a

What essential items are allegedly being blocked from reaching protesters at Jantar Mantar?

The CJP alleges that food, drinking water, medicines, and other essential supplies are being obstructed from reaching the protesters at Jantar Mantar by the Delhi Police.

Why are protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar?

Thousands of students, parents, and citizens are protesting over alleged NEET paper leaks, other examination paper leaks, recruitment issues, and student suicides. They seek government accountability for these issues.

What does the CJP demand from the Delhi Police?

The CJP demands that the Delhi Police immediately withdraw all restrictions around Jantar Mantar. They also want police to stop detaining or intimidating people and ensure access to the protest site.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Jul 2026 12:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Jantar Mantar Delhi Protest Student Protest CJP Delhi POlice
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