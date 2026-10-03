‘Gyanesh Must Go’: Yogendra Yadav, Prashant Bhushan Detained During Jantar Mantar Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Over 1,000 protesters were detained across Delhi on Friday.

Sibal, Bhushan, others joined Saturday protests; Yadav was detained.

Protesters demand Kumar's resignation, citing electoral roll irregularities.

The protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar continued for the second consecutive day on Saturday, with senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal and AISA president Neha Bora among those marching towards the protest site.

Political activist Yogendra Yadav and lawyer Prashant Bhushan were detained by the Delhi Police during the protest. In a post on X, Yadav said that despite police barricades and detentions, people continued their “impeachment” of the “main election accused” Gyanesh Kumar on the streets.

“Gyanesh Must Go!” Yadav wrote, using the hashtag #JantarMantarSatyagraha.

जब तक ज्ञानेश कुमार की छुट्टी नहीं

तब तक हम भी छुट्टी नहीं लेंगे!



Gyanesh Kumar Must Go!#JantarMantarSatyagraha pic.twitter.com/pB87xXm1iV — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) October 3, 2026

In a video shared on social media, Yadav was seen being taken away by police. He said, “We will get Gyanesh Kumar removed. Look at the way Delhi Police is acting, this is British rule.”

He also said, “Till Gyanesh Kumar is removed, we will not take a break either.”

Kapil Sibal, Prashant Bhushan Join Jantar Mantar March

A video shared by Yadav showed Kapil Sibal, Neha Bora, Prashant Bhushan and other lawyers and young protesters marching towards Jantar Mantar.

In the post accompanying the video, Yadav wrote that he was heading towards Jantar Mantar with Sibal, Bhushan, Avik Saha and other lawyers and young people.

“Peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar is our right in a democracy. This right cannot be taken away from us through police force,” he wrote.

Bora also addressed supporters during the protest and said they would return the next day. She urged protesters to rest and regain their energy before gathering again at Jantar Mantar.

“They are using thousands of police personnel to save that one man,” she said, referring to the security arrangements around the protest and reiterating the demand for Kumar’s resignation.

Bora also said Friday’s mobilisation was not limited to Delhi and that the protest would continue to spread across the country.

Meanwhile, Yadav announced his participation in the next round of protests. In a post on X, he wrote, “Jantar Mantar 2.0 Continues…We meet again today. 3 October” at 1 pm at Jantar Mantar.

Around 1,000 Detained Across Delhi

Around 1,000 people were detained across Delhi on Friday as police and security forces stopped protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar for the proposed demonstration.

The protest had been called for 11 am by the AAP, AISA, Students’ Federation of India (SFI), National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and other student and youth organisations.

Nearly 750 people were detained from areas around Jantar Mantar, while another 400 were detained from other parts of Delhi during the day. Around 200 people were also placed under house arrest in the morning.

Those picked up from the streets were taken in buses arranged by the Delhi Police to different police stations.

Among those detained were former Delhi chief minister and senior AAP leader Atishi, AISA president Neha Bora and Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav. Several other AAP leaders, civil society activists, members of Left-backed student organisations and Congress youth wing workers were also detained.

More than 5,000 security personnel were deployed in and around Jantar Mantar to prevent protesters from reaching the site.

Protest Over SIR, Demand For Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation

The protests are centred on allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the demand for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

The demonstrations gained momentum following reports in The Indian Express concerning the Election Commission. The issue of alleged “vote theft” and voters’ names being removed from electoral rolls has since become a point of political contention.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also visited a Delhi locality where, according to the report cited by the protesters, 727 out of 728 names had been removed from the electoral roll.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had held a protest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on October 2, where demonstrators demanded Kumar’s resignation. Several prominent personalities also participated in the Mumbai protest.

In Delhi, police action during Friday’s demonstration resulted in around 700 people being detained, according to the account cited above.