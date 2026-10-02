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English NewsNewsIndiaJantar Mantar Protest: Over 700 Detained, Injuries Reported; Oppn Leaders Rally Against CEC | Updates

Jantar Mantar Protest: Over 700 Detained, Injuries Reported; Oppn Leaders Rally Against CEC | Updates

Jantar Mantar Protest: Over 500 protesters have been detained at Jantar Mantar as opposition leaders join a demonstration against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 02 Oct 2026 02:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Over 500 protesters detained at Jantar Mantar targeting CEC.
  • AAP leaders, activists detained; mobile internet services affected.
  • AAP MP Sanjay Singh staged sit-in protesting
  • Opposition leaders backed protests, criticized security arrangements.

Jantar Mantar Protest: More than 700 protesters have been detained so far at Jantar Mantar, where demonstrators gathered on Friday against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The number is expected to rise as the protest continues, though the exact number of detentions has not been confirmed. Delhi Police detained AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj and party MLA Sanjeev Jha after they reached the site to join the demonstration. AISA leader Neha Bora and activist Yogendra Yadav were also taken into custody.

Internet Curbs, Injuries Reported

Mobile internet services were affected around Jantar Mantar, with some users in the area receiving a message that read: "As per government instructions Internet services have been stopped in your area till further notice."

Asked whether any police personnel on duty at the protest site had been hurt, DCP New Delhi Sachin Sharma said, "Some people have sustained injuries; we are assessing."

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Sanjay Singh Sits On Road

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh staged a sit-in on the road after being stopped from proceeding to Parliament amid the protest.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said he wanted to raise the issue of alleged "vote theft" in the House but was prevented from doing so despite being a member.

"I am a Member of Parliament. As a member, I had to raise the issue of 'vote theft', but I am not being allowed to go there," Singh said.

ALSO READ: ‘Dharma, Rashtra Not Separate’: Mohan Bhagwat Says India’s Knowledge Can Help World

Opposition Leaders Back Protest

Congress backed the demonstration in a post on X, saying, "Gyanesh Kumar is a traitor—his resignation and arrest must happen."

The party said NSUI workers, led by NSUI president Vinod Jakhar, held a foot march to press the demand. It alleged that police action followed and several workers, including Jakhar, were detained.

TMC leader Mahua Moitra also backed the protest, writing, "No permission is required for citizens to protest criminal actions against our democracy. Nothing at all."

Supporting AISA leader Neha Bora, the TMC MP added, "Let @DelhiPolice do what they like. Hum Dekhenge."

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) also criticised the security arrangements in a post on X, saying, "Same old tactics, same old playbook. Roads blocked. Barricades installed. Metro stations shut. Thousands of police personnel deployed."

It added: "All of this while, in the National Capital, women still don't feel safe stepping out after sunset."

Frequently Asked Questions

How many protesters have been detained at Jantar Mantar?

Over 500 protesters have been detained so far at Jantar Mantar. Notable individuals include AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sanjeev Jha, AISA leader Neha Bora, and activist Yogendra Yadav.

What was the reason for the protest at Jantar Mantar?

Demonstrators gathered to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. AAP MP Sanjay Singh also intended to raise the issue of alleged

Were there any other disruptions or issues reported during the protest?

Mobile internet services were affected around Jantar Mantar, with users receiving notices of service stoppage. Some people also sustained injuries during the protest.

What action did AAP MP Sanjay Singh take during the protest?

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh staged a sit-in on the road after being prevented from proceeding to Parliament. He stated he wanted to raise the issue of

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Oct 2026 02:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Jantar Mantar Protest Gyanesh Kumar Protest
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