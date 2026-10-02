Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Over 500 protesters detained at Jantar Mantar targeting CEC.

AAP leaders, activists detained; mobile internet services affected.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh staged sit-in protesting

Opposition leaders backed protests, criticized security arrangements.

Jantar Mantar Protest: More than 700 protesters have been detained so far at Jantar Mantar, where demonstrators gathered on Friday against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The number is expected to rise as the protest continues, though the exact number of detentions has not been confirmed. Delhi Police detained AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj and party MLA Sanjeev Jha after they reached the site to join the demonstration. AISA leader Neha Bora and activist Yogendra Yadav were also taken into custody.

Internet Curbs, Injuries Reported

Mobile internet services were affected around Jantar Mantar, with some users in the area receiving a message that read: "As per government instructions Internet services have been stopped in your area till further notice."

Asked whether any police personnel on duty at the protest site had been hurt, DCP New Delhi Sachin Sharma said, "Some people have sustained injuries; we are assessing."

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Sanjay Singh Sits On Road

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh staged a sit-in on the road after being stopped from proceeding to Parliament amid the protest.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said he wanted to raise the issue of alleged "vote theft" in the House but was prevented from doing so despite being a member.

"I am a Member of Parliament. As a member, I had to raise the issue of 'vote theft', but I am not being allowed to go there," Singh said.

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Opposition Leaders Back Protest

Congress backed the demonstration in a post on X, saying, "Gyanesh Kumar is a traitor—his resignation and arrest must happen."

The party said NSUI workers, led by NSUI president Vinod Jakhar, held a foot march to press the demand. It alleged that police action followed and several workers, including Jakhar, were detained.

TMC leader Mahua Moitra also backed the protest, writing, "No permission is required for citizens to protest criminal actions against our democracy. Nothing at all."

Supporting AISA leader Neha Bora, the TMC MP added, "Let @DelhiPolice do what they like. Hum Dekhenge."

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) also criticised the security arrangements in a post on X, saying, "Same old tactics, same old playbook. Roads blocked. Barricades installed. Metro stations shut. Thousands of police personnel deployed."

It added: "All of this while, in the National Capital, women still don't feel safe stepping out after sunset."