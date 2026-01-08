Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Jana Nayagan Postponed: How Much Did Vijay's Film Lose As Refunds Are Initiated?

Jana Nayagan Postponed: How Much Did Vijay’s Film Lose As Refunds Are Initiated?

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan release postponed two days before premiere due to CBFC delays; pre-sales losses reach several crore across India and abroad.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 01:13 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Just two days before its scheduled premiere, 'Thalapathy' Vijay’s highly anticipated film Jana Nayagan faced a sudden setback as its release was postponed due to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) not issuing the censor certificate in time. Early reports indicate that theatres and online booking platforms have been automatically reversing payments for shows initially scheduled on January 9.

Refunds Begin Amid Box Office Concerns

Distributors have started processing refunds for audiences who had purchased tickets, but uncertainty remains over how the last-minute postponement will affect the film’s overall box office trajectory. 

The postponement has left both fans and exhibitors anxious, as advance excitement around the film had reached record levels, driven by Vijay’s announcement that this would be his final film before entering politics full-time.

Pre-Sales Momentum Was Record-Breaking

Ticket demand soared ahead of the premiere, with some Chennai theatres reporting black-market resales for as much as Rs 5,000 per seat. According to the tracking portal Sacnilk, advance bookings in India alone generated Rs 10.68 crore, including blocked seats.

On the international front, Jana Nayagan outperformed all other Sankranti/Pongal releases, including Prabhas’ The Raja Saab. Data suggests the film had already amassed nearly Rs 32 crore in overseas markets on the opening day, with particularly strong momentum in North America, the UK, and Malaysia, as per India Today.

The abrupt cancellation comes despite advance bookings already being open across India and overseas markets, with industry estimates suggesting losses of nearly Rs 40-50 crore, as per reports.

Impact Of Cancellation and Legal Steps

The sudden halt is expected to significantly affect the film’s box office prospects. In response, KVN Productions, the production house behind the film, approached the Madras High Court seeking a directive for the CBFC to issue a ‘UA 16+’ certificate. The producers argued that the delay in certification unfairly stalled the release.

On Wednesday, KVN Productions formally acknowledged the postponement, expressing regret and emphasizing the immense excitement and anticipation surrounding Vijay’s final cinematic outing before his political career.

With refunds already being processed and the legal process underway, audiences and industry watchers alike are keenly awaiting the new release date, which remains unspecified.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was 'Jana Nayagan' postponed just before its release?

The film's release was postponed because the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) did not issue the censor certificate in time for the scheduled premiere.

Are refunds being issued for 'Jana Nayagan' tickets?

Yes, distributors have started processing refunds for audiences who had purchased tickets for the initially scheduled shows.

How has the postponement impacted the film's box office prospects?

The abrupt cancellation is expected to significantly affect the film's box office prospects, especially after record-breaking advance bookings.

What steps are being taken to resolve the certification issue?

The production house, KVN Productions, has approached the Madras High Court seeking a directive for the CBFC to issue a 'UA 16+' certificate.

Read
Published at : 08 Jan 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
