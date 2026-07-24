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English NewsNewsIndia'Undeclared Govt Holiday': AIADMK Slams Tamil Nadu Govt Over Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' Release

'Undeclared Govt Holiday': AIADMK Slams Tamil Nadu Govt Over Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' Release

Senior AIADMK leader R B Udayakumar accused the Tamil Nadu government of declaring an "undeclared holiday" for the release of Chief Minister Vijay's film Jana Nayagan.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 04:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • AIADMK leader criticized government for
  • Ministers neglected duties, celebrated film, ignoring pressing state concerns.
  • Concern raised over youth swayed by cinematic illusions; true governance ignored.

Madurai, Jul 24 (PTI) Senior AIADMK leader R B Udayakumar launched a scathing attack on the Tamil Nadu government on Friday, alleging that an "undeclared government holiday" was implemented across the state for the release of Chief Minister Vijay's movie, 'Jana Nayagan' on July 23.

"Has Tamil Nadu ever seen in history where an undeclared government holiday was implemented not just for the ruling party, from the chief minister to the ministers, but for the entire state?" he asked.

Addressing the media here, the former minister criticised the chief minister for allegedly skipping his regular administrative duties at Fort St George on a weekday. Udayakumar claimed that, following the chief minister's example, state ministers and ruling party MLAs sidelined their public responsibilities to visit theatres and post social media "reels" celebrating the film's release.

"Instead of focusing on administration, the government's primary task yesterday seemed to be enjoying the movie," Udayakumar stated, taking a dig at a minister's directive to celebrate the release like a festival. He alleged that the fan celebrations instead resulted in disarray across the state.

Mocking the emotional reactions of ministers who were reportedly in tears inside cinema halls, the AIADMK leader questioned the sincerity of their priorities. He asked if those tears were shed for the state's inability to release water for Cauvery Delta irrigation, Karnataka's refusal to provide water, or the ongoing dispute over the Mekedatu dam construction.

Highlighting recent civic and law-and-order controversies, Udayakumar asked if the ministers' tears were for the patient whose finger was bitten off by a rat in a government hospital, or for the recent lockup death of a youth named Arunachalam. He further questioned if they cried over the government's inability to prevent custodial deaths, ensure women's safety, or curb the circulation of drugs.

Udayakumar also expressed deep concern over 'Gen Z' youth being swayed by cinematic "punch dialogues" and the illusions created by screen heroes. He added that time would deliver the right judgment, eventually shattering the "magic image" of the chief minister and helping the younger generation distinguish between cinematic glamour and genuine governance. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the main allegation made by AIADMK leader R B Udayakumar against the Tamil Nadu government?

Udayakumar alleged that an

What did the AIADMK leader claim about the Chief Minister's activities on July 23?

R B Udayakumar claimed the Chief Minister skipped his regular administrative duties at Fort St George on a weekday. He alleged the CM, ministers, and MLAs sidelined public responsibilities to celebrate the movie's release.

How did R B Udayakumar criticize the state ministers' actions regarding the movie release?

Udayakumar mocked ministers for reportedly crying in cinema halls, questioning if their tears were for state issues like water disputes, custodial deaths, or women's safety instead of the film.

Published at : 24 Jul 2026 04:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
AIADMK Jana Nayagan C Joseph Vijay RB Udayakumar
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