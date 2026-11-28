Jammu, Nov 27 (PTI): Social activist and advocate Deepika Singh Rajawat was among some protesters detained by police on Friday night as they were demonstrating in support of the postponement of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector (JKPSI) examination.

The government job aspirants were also demanding a thorough investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Finance Accounts Assistant (FAA) recruitment examination and postponement of the JKPSI examination scheduled for November 29, citing concerns over transparency and fairness in the recruitment process.

As the protests continued till late tonight, the protesters marched towards the chief minister's residence carrying candles. Police erected barbed-wire barricades to prevent them from proceeding further.

A large contingent of police personnel was deployed to maintain law and order in the city. As police did not allow the protesters to move forward, they staged a dharna on the road and raised slogans such as "We want justice" and "J&K Police, SSB and BJP murdabad".

As Deepika was leading the protests by government job aspirants and youth, she challenged the police to arrest her.

As the situation continued, police detained Deepika along with a few others.

"This is unlawful detention. I have been unlawfully detained. BJP is doing this. BJP cannot tolerate anyone raising their voice against them. We are demanding justice," she told reporters while being whisked away by police.

Police dispersed the protesters and removed them from the spot.

Deepika is a Jammu and Kashmir High Court advocate and activist, widely known for her early legal representation in the 2018 Kathua rape and murder case before being removed by the victim's family later that year. PTI AB SHS

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