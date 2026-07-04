Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom J&K schools received book glorifying separatist leaders and terrorists.

'Great Personalities' reportedly praises convicted terrorist Maqbool Bhat.

Opposition and civil society demand immediate ban, criminal proceedings.

Chief Minister stated he had not seen the controversial publication.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has come under fire after a book distributed to government school libraries allegedly described separatist leaders and convicted terrorists as "great personalities" and "legends." The controversy has triggered sharp political criticism and demands for accountability from opposition leaders and civil society groups.

The publication, titled Great Personalities and Legends of J&K (Series 4) and edited by Hilal Ahmed and Santosh Meena, was reportedly supplied to school libraries under the Samagra Shiksha scheme for the 2025–26 academic session. Critics allege that the book contains content praising individuals linked to separatism and militancy, prompting calls for its immediate withdrawal.

Opposition Targets Omar Abdullah Government

The issue has intensified pressure on the Omar Abdullah-led administration, with the Bharatiya Janata Party accusing the government of allowing objectionable material into educational institutions.

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma termed the controversy "academic jihad" and demanded action against those responsible for approving and circulating the publication.

The BJP has also sought the removal of Education Minister Sakina Itoo, arguing that accountability must be fixed for the alleged lapse.

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Civil Society Seeks Ban, Criminal Action

The Jammu and Kashmir People's Forum (JKPF), which brought the matter into the public domain, condemned the publication and urged the administration to ban it immediately.

Calling it "the biggest betrayal towards martyrs' families," the organisation demanded criminal proceedings against those responsible for publishing and distributing the book.

Deepak Kapoor of JKPF said that by glorifying terrorists like Maqbool Bhat and others, who have hands soaked in blood, they have rubbed salt on the wounds of family members of martyrs who sacrificed their life while fighting against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism all these years.

Book's Content Draws Sharp Criticism

According to critics, one chapter titled "Shahid Maqbool Bhat" describes the separatist leader as a "revolutionary" and "Shaheed-e-Azam." Bhat was convicted of murder and executed in Tihar Jail in 1984 after the Supreme Court upheld his death sentence.

The JKPF has also alleged that the publication uses expressions such as "Indian Occupied Kashmir" and refers to security forces as "occupational forces," language that critics argue reflects separatist and Pakistani narratives.

The controversy has also revived memories of the administration's decision last year to ban 25 books that authorities said promoted secessionism and glorified terrorism.

Chief Minister Responds To Controversy

Responding to the growing criticism, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he had neither read nor seen the book.

His remarks have done little to quell the political storm, with opposition parties and civil society organisations continuing to press for a thorough inquiry, immediate withdrawal of the publication and safeguards to ensure similar material does not find its way into government school libraries in the future.