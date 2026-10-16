B****y Sh*t, I am Your Boss': J&K IAS Officer Abuses Woman During Virtual Meeting, Video Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IAS officer accused of shouting, abusing junior officer virtually.

Junior officer confirmed incident, senior officer cited provocation.

Department emphasized decorum, concerned about edited clips, investigating matter.

A video allegedly showing senior IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan shouting at and abusing a woman JKAS officer during an official virtual meeting has sparked a controversy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ranjan, Secretary of the Union Territory’s Labour and Employment Department, is seen in the widely circulated clip losing his temper during an exchange with Beenish Wani, an Assistant Director in the Employment Department. He is heard saying, “I am your boss”, along with an alleged abusive remark.

According to NDTV, the exchange took place during a review meeting convened to assess the progress of Mission YUVA and the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) scheme. Wani has confirmed that the incident occurred, while the department has raised concerns over the circulation of what it described as selectively edited and unverified clips.

JKAS Officer Says Video Is Not Morphed

Wani said the video was neither morphed nor generated using artificial intelligence. She also said she had attended the meeting virtually from home despite being on leave because of a foot fracture.

“Dignity of a woman should be protected. No one can treat us like that,” she said, responding to the incident.

The video has drawn attention to the exchange between the two officers, with Ranjan heard raising his voice and asserting his authority during the meeting.

IAS Officer Says He Regrets Remarks, Cites Provocation

Responding to the controversy, Ranjan said he was sorry if he had said something in the heat of the moment. He claimed that he had repeatedly asked Wani to remain quiet but that she continued to provoke him.

“If we will not even question officers, then how will we hold review meetings and fix responsibility?” he asked.

Ranjan also alleged that Wani had used expressions such as “hell with you”. Questioning how the administrative hierarchy could function if a junior officer used such language towards a senior, he urged people to watch the full one-hour meeting before drawing conclusions about the exchange.

Labour Department Calls For Professional Decorum

Following the controversy, the Jammu and Kashmir Labour and Employment Department issued a clarification on the clips circulating on social media.

The department said mutual respect, discipline and professional decorum were essential during official interactions. It added that officers and officials were expected to show due respect to their seniors while performing their duties, and that provocative remarks and inappropriate language had no place in administrative engagements.

The department also expressed concern over the circulation of selectively edited clips without the complete context of the proceedings, saying they could create a misleading impression of what had transpired during the meeting. It described the circulating clips as unverified.

The department said the matter would be taken to its logical conclusion in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations.

The department said mutual respect, discipline and professional decorum were essential during official interactions. It added that officers and officials were expected to show due respect to their seniors while performing their duties, and that provocative remarks and inappropriate language had no place in administrative engagements.

The department also expressed concern over the circulation of selectively edited clips without the complete context of the proceedings, saying they could create a misleading impression of what had transpired during the meeting. It described the circulating clips as unverified.

The department said the matter would be taken to its logical conclusion in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations.