Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistani ex-commando Mohammad Asif killed by Indian Army.

Asif retired from Pakistan Army, became LeT chief.

He orchestrated Dera Ki Gali, Gulmarg terror attacks.

Asif also led Poonch IAF convoy ambush.

Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Asif alias Hashim Musa was killed by the Indian Army in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Mohammad Asif was a retired commando from the Special Services Group (SSG) of the Pakistan Army, where he held the rank of Havildar. Following his retirement from the SSG in 2023, he joined the terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and infiltrated into India.

A resident of Mohalla Kohisar Colony in the New Chakra area of Rawalpindi, Pakistan, terrorist Mohammad Asif alias Hashim Musa was involved in the Dera Ki Gali terror attack on December 21, 2023, and the Gulmarg terror attack in October 2024. He was also leading the ambush on an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in Poonch district on May 4, 2024, which resulted in the death of one IAF official and left five others injured.

Military Profile, NADRA Identity, and Personal Details

Terrorist Mohammad Asif alias Hashim Musa served in the Special Service Group (SSG) of the Pakistan Army for 23 years. He was part of the 4th Commando Yalghar Battalion, holding Pakistan Army Service Number PA-3106947. Pakistan's National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) reissued him a Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) on September 12, 2020, bearing card number 37105-9228244-5, which was valid until 2030.

Mohammad Asif's family originally belonged to Dhok Maliyar village in the Nasirabad area of Pakistan's Attock district. In 2015, he relocated to Rawalpindi alongside his wife, Abida Parveen, and their three daughters. Having served as a Havildar in the Pakistan Army, he was also deployed in the personal security detail of former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf from 2006 to 2008.

Decorated Operational History and Transition to Terror Outfit

During his service with the Pakistan Army's SSG, he participated in counter-insurgency operations against the BLA (Balochistan Liberation Army) in Balochistan in 2006, operations in Kurram Agency in 2011–12, operations in North and South Waziristan in 2014–15, and operations against the TTP (Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan) in Khyber Agency during 2015–16. For his service, the Pakistan Army honoured him with military awards, including the Tamgha-e-Istiqlal and Tamgha-e-Azm.

In 2009, Mohammad Asif alias Hashim Musa was deployed as part of the Pakistan Army contingent for the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Sudan. Following his retirement from the Pakistan Army on March 31, 2023, at the age of 42, he illegally crossed into India and was appointed as the chief commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Jammu and Kashmir.