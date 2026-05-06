J&K MLA's Wife, Son Lock Govt Hospital In Kashmir, FIR Filed

Jammu and Kashmir Police have filed a case against the wife and son of Congress MLA Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed after a government-run health facility in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district was allegedly locked, officials said on Wednesday.

According to authorities, an FIR was registered at Achabal Police Station on Tuesday following an incident at the New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) in Damhal Khosipora. The case was filed on the directions of a First Class Magistrate in Kokernag, with charges including obstruction of government work and intimidation.

Authorities Reach Hospital

The health centre, which serves a large rural population, was reportedly locked by the MLA’s wife, triggering concern among residents and health officials. Despite repeated requests by the Health Department to reopen the facility, the situation remained unresolved, prompting administrative intervention. A team led by the Tehsildar, accompanied by a magistrate, visited the site and ordered the lock to be broken to restore services. However, officials said the building was locked again soon after.

The dispute dates back to 2008, when the MLA’s family had provided the building for setting up a primary health centre under a registered society. Since then, the government has been running the facility, deploying staff and funding its operations through various schemes.

The MLA’s family, however, maintains that the property remains privately owned and claims the structure has become unsafe. Earlier this year, the MLA had written to the Chief Medical Officer in Anantnag, requesting relocation of the health centre on the grounds that the building was in a dilapidated condition. The matter was under review after a field report was submitted in April.

Tension Escalates

Tensions escalated after videos surfaced on social media in which the MLA’s wife alleged mistreatment during the administrative action, claims that have been denied by officials.

Family members insist they had informed authorities months ago about the condition of the building and have questioned the absence of any formal transfer of ownership. Meanwhile, police said the investigation is ongoing.