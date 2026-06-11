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HomeNewsIndia'Not An Era Of War': Jaishankar Warns Of 'Volatile And Uncertain' World, Says Dialogue Is Only Solution

'Not An Era Of War': Jaishankar Warns Of 'Volatile And Uncertain' World, Says Dialogue Is Only Solution

Jaishankar, Union External Affairs Minister, warns of a volatile world, urges diplomacy over conflict, and calls for zero tolerance against terrorism during Sofia visit.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 12:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • EAM Jaishankar warned of heightened global uncertainty during his Bulgaria visit.
  • He stressed dialogue, diplomacy resolve disputes, not military confrontation.
  • Minister emphasized economic resilience, protecting supply chains, securing trade.
  • Jaishankar urged global unity with zero tolerance against terrorism.

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday cautioned that the world is navigating a period of heightened uncertainty marked by conflicts, economic challenges and security threats, while reiterating India's position that dialogue remains the only viable path to resolving disputes. Speaking during his visit to Sofia, Jaishankar held discussions with Bulgarian leaders, including President Rumen Radev and Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova, on global developments and avenues for expanding cooperation between the two countries.

Jaishankar Warns Of Growing Global Uncertainty

Following talks with his Bulgarian counterpart, Jaishankar said countries across the world were confronting an increasingly complex international environment. He noted that ongoing conflicts, concerns over economic security and the continuing threat of terrorism were creating challenges for governments and societies alike.

“We all recognise the world was passing through an exceptionally volatile and uncertain phase,” Jaishankar said, as per ANI.

ALSO READ: US Renews Offensive Against Iran After Trump's Warning; Tehran Closes Strait Of Hormuz

The minister emphasized that nations must adapt to rapidly evolving geopolitical realities while working together to address shared concerns.

‘This Is Not An Era Of War’

Reaffirming India's long-held position on international conflicts, Jaishankar stressed that military confrontation cannot provide lasting solutions.

“This is not an era of war. The only solution is dialogue and diplomacy,” he said, as per reports.

The External Affairs Minister also highlighted the importance of strengthening economic resilience amid global disruptions. He argued that countries must work to protect supply chains and ensure that international commerce remains uninterrupted.

Referring to global trade routes, Jaishankar said it was particularly important that maritime trade is neither impeded nor endangered.

ALSO READ: Iran Launches Drone Strikes On 18 US Bases In Bahrain, Kuwait; Declares Strait Of Hormuz Closed

Strong Message On Terrorism

Jaishankar also used the occasion to reiterate India's firm stance against terrorism, calling for a united international response to extremist violence. “As for terrorism, the world must be clear on zero tolerance,” he said.

India has consistently advocated stronger global coordination against terrorism at multilateral forums and in bilateral engagements with partner countries.

Before You Go

Political Row: Another TMC Rajya Sabha MP Resigns, Prakash Chek Steps Down Amid Growing Party Rift

Frequently Asked Questions

What is India's position on resolving international disputes amid global uncertainty?

India believes that dialogue and diplomacy are the only viable paths to resolving disputes. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized that military confrontation cannot provide lasting solutions.

What factors contribute to the current global uncertainty, according to Jaishankar?

Jaishankar noted that ongoing conflicts, concerns over economic security, and the continuing threat of terrorism are creating a volatile and uncertain international environment. He urged nations to adapt to these rapidly evolving realities.

What did Jaishankar say about the threat of terrorism?

He reiterated India's firm stance against terrorism, calling for a united international response and

What did Jaishankar highlight regarding global economic stability?

He stressed the importance of strengthening economic resilience, protecting supply chains, and ensuring international commerce remains uninterrupted. He also noted the particular importance of unimpeded maritime trade.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 12:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jaishankar Terrorism Bulgaria Diplomacy INDIA Foreign Policy
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