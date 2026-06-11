Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom EAM Jaishankar warned of heightened global uncertainty during his Bulgaria visit.

He stressed dialogue, diplomacy resolve disputes, not military confrontation.

Minister emphasized economic resilience, protecting supply chains, securing trade.

Jaishankar urged global unity with zero tolerance against terrorism.

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday cautioned that the world is navigating a period of heightened uncertainty marked by conflicts, economic challenges and security threats, while reiterating India's position that dialogue remains the only viable path to resolving disputes. Speaking during his visit to Sofia, Jaishankar held discussions with Bulgarian leaders, including President Rumen Radev and Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova, on global developments and avenues for expanding cooperation between the two countries.

Jaishankar Warns Of Growing Global Uncertainty

Following talks with his Bulgarian counterpart, Jaishankar said countries across the world were confronting an increasingly complex international environment. He noted that ongoing conflicts, concerns over economic security and the continuing threat of terrorism were creating challenges for governments and societies alike.

“We all recognise the world was passing through an exceptionally volatile and uncertain phase,” Jaishankar said, as per ANI.

#WATCH | After meeting with Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova of Bulgaria, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, "...We all recognise the world is passing through an exceptionally volatile and uncertain phase. This includes multiple major conflicts, concerns about economic security,… pic.twitter.com/viC3HBuCTe — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2026

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The minister emphasized that nations must adapt to rapidly evolving geopolitical realities while working together to address shared concerns.

‘This Is Not An Era Of War’

Reaffirming India's long-held position on international conflicts, Jaishankar stressed that military confrontation cannot provide lasting solutions.

“This is not an era of war. The only solution is dialogue and diplomacy,” he said, as per reports.

The External Affairs Minister also highlighted the importance of strengthening economic resilience amid global disruptions. He argued that countries must work to protect supply chains and ensure that international commerce remains uninterrupted.

Referring to global trade routes, Jaishankar said it was particularly important that maritime trade is neither impeded nor endangered.

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Strong Message On Terrorism

Jaishankar also used the occasion to reiterate India's firm stance against terrorism, calling for a united international response to extremist violence. “As for terrorism, the world must be clear on zero tolerance,” he said.

India has consistently advocated stronger global coordination against terrorism at multilateral forums and in bilateral engagements with partner countries.