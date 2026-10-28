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English NewsNewsIndiaJaishankar Reviews MEA's Special Campaign 6, Hands Out Ayushman Bharat Cards

Jaishankar Reviews MEA's Special Campaign 6, Hands Out Ayushman Bharat Cards

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Undertook review of various activities undertaken by Team MEA under Special Campaign 6 across various establishments in India and abroad.”

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 11:06 PM (IST)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday reviewed activities undertaken by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) under Special Campaign 6 and distributed Ayushman Bharat health cards to Safai Mitras, highlighting the government's focus on cleanliness, healthcare and civic responsibility.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Undertook review of various activities undertaken by Team MEA under Special Campaign 6 across various establishments in India and abroad.”

"Interacted with our Safai Mitras and lauded their commendable work in maintaining cleanliness. Visited Ayushman Bharat PM - JAY health camp organised for our Safai Mitras. Distributed Ayushman Bharat Cards to our Safai Mitras. Planted a Neem sapling at MEA campus," he said.

Jaishankar also planted a Neem sapling on the MEA campus as part of the activities undertaken under the campaign.

“We are committed in our quest towards consciousness, health, hygiene, and civic responsibility,” he added.

The initiatives form part of the ministry's efforts to promote cleanliness, improve employee welfare and encourage environmental awareness across its establishments in India and abroad.

Earlier, on October 2, the MEA celebrated Gandhi Jayanti and Swachh Bharat Diwas, marking the culmination of the 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2026' campaign. The event also recognised the contributions of Safai Mitras and winners of various competitions organised under the initiative.

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “MEA India celebrated Gandhi Jayanti and Swachh Bharat Diwas on 2nd October. The event culminated the 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2026' campaign. Spl. Secretary (Estt.) and AS (Admn) felicitated our SafaiMitras and various #SHS competition winners.”

The ministry also highlighted the participation of young children in the campaign under the theme 'Yuva for Swachhata', encouraging younger generations to contribute to cleanliness and sanitation efforts.

Special Campaign 6 focuses on strengthening cleanliness practices and promoting responsible management of government offices, while encouraging greater awareness of hygiene and environmental protection.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What activities did External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar review recently?

EAM S Jaishankar reviewed various activities undertaken by Team MEA under Special Campaign 6 across establishments in India and abroad.

What did Minister S Jaishankar distribute to Safai Mitras?

Minister S Jaishankar distributed Ayushman Bharat Cards to Safai Mitras during a health camp organized for them. He also lauded their work in maintaining cleanliness.

What is the main focus of Special Campaign 6?

Special Campaign 6 focuses on strengthening cleanliness practices, promoting responsible management of government offices, and encouraging awareness of hygiene and environmental protection.

When did the 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2026' campaign conclude?

The 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2026' campaign culminated on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti and Swachh Bharat Diwas celebrations.

Published at : 28 Oct 2026 11:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jaishankar Reviews MEA's Special Campaign 6 Ayushman Bharat Cards
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