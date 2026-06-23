Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Babita's conversion to Islam linked to Pakistan cleric, sparking wider inquiry.

Deleted digital trail complicates probe; forensics actively retrieving lost data.

Investigators focus on foreign links, potential broader coordinated network effort.

The investigation into the Babita case has taken a significant turn after officials uncovered claims of alleged cross-border links, including contact with a Pakistan-based cleric and possible connections to individuals linked to a banned terrorist organisation.

According to officials involved in the probe, Babita allegedly stated during questioning that she converted to Islam after interacting with a mufti based in Pakistan over a phone call. Investigators are currently working to verify the claim and determine the nature of the communication.

Pakistan Connection Emerges During Investigation

Sources familiar with the inquiry also indicated that arrangements were allegedly being explored to facilitate her travel to Pakistan. Authorities are examining whether any external support network existed and whether the proposed travel was linked to a broader operation.

A key obstacle facing investigators is the recovery of digital evidence that was allegedly deleted before Babita's arrest. Officials believe the missing records could provide crucial information regarding her communications, financial transactions and possible associates.

According to SP Tripathi, attempts were made to erase a substantial portion of her online activity, complicating efforts to reconstruct events leading up to the arrest. Cyber forensic teams are now working to retrieve deleted files, messages and call logs that may help establish the full extent of the network under investigation.

Alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed Link Under Examination

The investigation has also brought attention to an alleged connection with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation. Officials stressed that the matter remains under investigation and that no conclusions have been reached.

He said that they have come across information indicating that one individual in contact with the woman may be linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). SP Tripathi further stated that the probe was initiated after authorities gathered evidence suggesting possible links between the accused and banned organisations allegedly engaged in activities viewed as threats to India's security and sovereignty, as per reports. Preliminary findings, he noted, prompted the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) to begin legal proceedings without delay.

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Foreign Contacts Found On Social Media Platforms

Investigators have also reported findings from a preliminary forensic analysis of the accused's mobile phone. According to officials, the examination revealed that she was using two SIM cards and operated a Facebook account that allegedly contained objectionable content and connections to foreign-based profiles.

Authorities are now examining records from social media platforms and messaging applications, including WhatsApp, to determine the nature of these contacts and whether they were connected to activities currently under investigation.