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HomeNewsIndiaPak Marriage Proposal, Name Change, Jaish Links: Jaipur Woman Arrested Over Anti-National Activities

Pak Marriage Proposal, Name Change, Jaish Links: Jaipur Woman Arrested Over Anti-National Activities

Babita case widens as investigators probe alleged Pakistan links, JeM connection, deleted digital records and plans for foreign travel.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 09:09 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Babita's conversion to Islam linked to Pakistan cleric, sparking wider inquiry.
  • Deleted digital trail complicates probe; forensics actively retrieving lost data.
  • Investigators focus on foreign links, potential broader coordinated network effort.

The investigation into the Babita case has taken a significant turn after officials uncovered claims of alleged cross-border links, including contact with a Pakistan-based cleric and possible connections to individuals linked to a banned terrorist organisation.

According to officials involved in the probe, Babita allegedly stated during questioning that she converted to Islam after interacting with a mufti based in Pakistan over a phone call. Investigators are currently working to verify the claim and determine the nature of the communication.

Pakistan Connection Emerges During Investigation

Sources familiar with the inquiry also indicated that arrangements were allegedly being explored to facilitate her travel to Pakistan. Authorities are examining whether any external support network existed and whether the proposed travel was linked to a broader operation.

A key obstacle facing investigators is the recovery of digital evidence that was allegedly deleted before Babita's arrest. Officials believe the missing records could provide crucial information regarding her communications, financial transactions and possible associates.

According to SP Tripathi, attempts were made to erase a substantial portion of her online activity, complicating efforts to reconstruct events leading up to the arrest. Cyber forensic teams are now working to retrieve deleted files, messages and call logs that may help establish the full extent of the network under investigation.

Alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed Link Under Examination

The investigation has also brought attention to an alleged connection with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation. Officials stressed that the matter remains under investigation and that no conclusions have been reached.

He said that they have come across information indicating that one individual in contact with the woman may be linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). SP Tripathi further stated that the probe was initiated after authorities gathered evidence suggesting possible links between the accused and banned organisations allegedly engaged in activities viewed as threats to India's security and sovereignty, as per reports. Preliminary findings, he noted, prompted the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) to begin legal proceedings without delay.

ALSO READ: 12 Indians Killed, 66 Injured In Qatar Gas Facility Blast Near Doha

Foreign Contacts Found On Social Media Platforms

Investigators have also reported findings from a preliminary forensic analysis of the accused's mobile phone. According to officials, the examination revealed that she was using two SIM cards and operated a Facebook account that allegedly contained objectionable content and connections to foreign-based profiles.

Authorities are now examining records from social media platforms and messaging applications, including WhatsApp, to determine the nature of these contacts and whether they were connected to activities currently under investigation.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What new claims have intensified the investigation into Babita's case?

The investigation intensified after claims emerged that Babita's conversion to Islam might have been facilitated through contact with a Pakistan-based cleric via phone.

What major challenge are investigators facing in Babita's case?

A major hurdle is the apparent deletion of Babita's digital records before her arrest. Forensic experts are now working to retrieve the erased online data.

What are the main areas of inquiry in Babita's case?

Investigators are focusing on the circumstances of her alleged conversion and the possibility of foreign involvement, including cross-border connections and digital communication.

How might recovered digital data impact the investigation?

Recovered data could help establish links to individuals or groups operating beyond India's borders and determine if financial or logistical support was involved.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 09:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jaish Pakistan Babita Case Pakistan Link Investigation
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