Jaipur Police HQ Hit By Food Poisoning After Officers Eat Carrot Halwa; Shop Sealed

A festive treat turned into a health scare in Rajasthan’s capital after carrot halwa allegedly caused food poisoning among police personnel in Jaipur. Nearly a dozen officers posted at the police headquarters fell ill after consuming the popular winter dessert, triggering panic within the force and prompting swift action from health and food safety authorities.

The incident has raised serious concerns over food quality and hygiene standards at local sweet shops, especially as the affected individuals included senior police officials. All the officers were rushed to hospitals as a precautionary measure, even as investigations were launched to determine the exact cause of the illness.

Birthday Celebration Takes A Sudden Turn

According to officials, the carrot halwa was ordered from a sweet shop near Gandhinagar More in Jaipur to mark the birthday of a policeman. Soon after consuming the dessert, several officers complained of uneasiness and symptoms consistent with food poisoning.

Those affected included two Additional Superintendents of Police, three Sub-Inspectors, three Assistant Sub-Inspectors, a head constable, and a constable. Given the number of officers involved and their seniority, the incident immediately drew attention at the police headquarters.

All the affected personnel were admitted to private hospitals for observation. Doctors treating them indicated that their condition remained stable, though food poisoning was suspected as the likely cause. As a precaution, none of the officers were discharged immediately, and their health was closely monitored.

Health Department Steps In, Samples Collected

Following reports of the incident, the Health Department swung into action. Chief Medical and Health Officer (I) Dr. Ravi Shekhawat confirmed that a medical team was dispatched to the hospitals as soon as information was received from police authorities. The team conducted health assessments of the affected officers and reviewed their symptoms to determine the preliminary cause.

Simultaneously, the Food Safety Department sent a separate team to the sweet shop from where the carrot halwa had been procured. Samples of the dessert were collected and sealed before being sent to a laboratory for detailed analysis. Officials said further action would depend on the lab report, and necessary steps would be taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act if violations are confirmed.

Sweet Shop Shut, License Under Scrutiny

As an immediate preventive measure, the sweet shop involved has been temporarily sealed by the authorities. The administration has also initiated the process to cancel the shop’s license, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Health officials have indicated that strict action will follow if lapses in hygiene or food preparation are established. The incident has sparked anxiety among residents, especially as carrot halwa is widely consumed during the winter season.