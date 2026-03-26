Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaJail term doesn't absolve husband of duty to pay maintenance to wife: Allahabad HC

Jail term doesn't absolve husband of duty to pay maintenance to wife: Allahabad HC

Prayagraj, Mar 25 (PTI): The Allahabad High Court has said that a husband cannot escape his responsibility to pay maintenance to his wife and children even if he has already served a jail term for not paying i.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 12:09 AM (IST)

Prayagraj, Mar 25 (PTI): The Allahabad High Court has said that a husband cannot escape his responsibility to pay maintenance to his wife and children even if he has already served a jail term for not paying it.

Justice Praveen Kumar Giri, in a recent order, clarified that sending a person to civil prison for failing to pay maintenance does not clear his dues or end his legal obligation to continue paying the amount.

The court also ruled that the legal principle of "double jeopardy" -- which prevents someone from being punished twice for the same offence -- does not apply in such maintenance cases under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Hasina Khatoon, who had challenged a January 2023 order of a Moradabad court that had refused to recover pending maintenance from her husband.

According to the case details, in July 2019, a magistrate had directed Khatoon's husband to pay Rs 4,000 per month each to his wife and their disabled son.

However, he failed to pay the arrears worth Rs 2.64 lakh.

Following this, a recovery warrant was issued and Khatoon's husband was arrested in October 2022. He was sent to civil prison for 30 days after refusing to pay the amount.

Even after his release, Khatoon's husband did not clear the dues. When the wife again sought recovery, her plea was rejected by the lower court on the ground that the husband had already served a jail term for non-payment of the arrears.

Setting aside the trial court order, the high court said that imprisonment for default does not wipe out the liability to pay maintenance.

The court directed the trial court to pass a fresh order for the recovery of the pending amount along with 6 per cent interest. It also said that if the man fails to pay, his property can be attached to recover the dues. PTI COR RAJ KIS DIV DIV

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: 26 Days of Middle East War – Trump Claims “Precious Gift” from Iran, Tehran Denies Talks

Published at : 26 Mar 2026 12:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 26 March 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Jail term doesn't absolve husband of duty to pay maintenance to wife: Allahabad HC
Jail term doesn't absolve husband of duty to pay maintenance to wife: Allahabad HC
India
Viral video pertains to rash driving incident in northeast Delhi, not kidnapping: Police
Viral video pertains to rash driving incident in northeast Delhi, not kidnapping: Police
India
Maoist menace to be history in Odisha after this month: CM
Maoist menace to be history in Odisha after this month: CM
India
Maharashtra council orders implementation of 5-day jail to youth for fake news against NCP MLC
Maharashtra council orders implementation of 5-day jail to youth for fake news against NCP MLC
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: 26 Days of Middle East War – Trump Claims “Precious Gift” from Iran, Tehran Denies Talks
Breaking: Trump Claims “Precious Gift” from Iran Amid War, Tehran Rejects Peace Talks
Breaking: Iran Rejects Pakistan Mediation, Refuses Peace Talks Venue in Islamabad
Breaking: Iran Strikes Back as US and Israel Suffer Heavy Losses in Escalating Conflict
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Cancels Kerala Visit After Sonia Gandhi Hospitalized
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Kunwar Pushpendra Pratap Singh
Dr Kunwar Pushpendra Pratap Singh
OPINION | Iran War Turning Into Long Conflict: What It Means For India And Why It Matters
Opinion
Embed widget