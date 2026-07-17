Jail For Insulting 'Vande Mataram'? Centre To Table New Bill During Monsoon Session

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Bill proposes legal action for insulting Vande Mataram.

Government prioritizes critical bills for upcoming Monsoon Session.

Committee finalises report on PM/CM removal amendment bill.

The Centre has listed a Bill that seeks to make insulting the national song 'Vande Mataram' or deliberately disrupting its rendition a punishable offence for introduction during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which begins on July 20.

The Bill proposes legal action against anyone found insulting Vande Mataram. It seeks to ensure that the national song receives the same level of respect accorded to the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana.

Under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, a person charged with the ‘offence’ can face up to three years in jail under the new law, similar to the penalty for insulting the National Anthem 'Jana Gana Mana'.

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Centre Prioritises Key Bills

The Centre has finalised its legislative strategy for the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, with priority being given to the passage of key ordinances, according to sources.

Among the important measures the government plans to take up first are:

The Income Tax Amendment Bill

The Bill related to punishment for acts causing disrespect to national honour

The Bill concerning the strength of Supreme Court judges

Several other Bills are also expected to be introduced during the session.

Government Confident Of Parliamentary Numbers

According to sources, the government's strategists are confident of securing the numbers required to pass any legislation, including constitutional amendment bills that require a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

Sources also said the Centre has been in touch with leaders of the DMK as it works to build wider political support for its legislative agenda.

130th Amendment Bill Panel To Meet

While the proposed Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill has not been included in the legislative schedule, the Joint Parliamentary Committee examining the proposal is expected to meet on Friday to finalise its report, which is likely to be tabled during the Monsoon Session.

The proposed amendment seeks to create a legal mechanism for the removal of a sitting Prime Minister or Chief Minister under specified circumstances and also covers ministers detained for more than 30 days in connection with serious criminal offences. The proposal has sparked political controversy, with most INDIA bloc parties boycotting the Joint Committee proceedings.

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Bills Likely To Be Introduced First In Rajya Sabha

According to sources, the government is planning to introduce these priority bills first in the Rajya Sabha as part of its legislative strategy for the session.