‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Lal Bahadur Shastri At Memorial In Tashkent

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi honored Lal Bahadur Shastri at his Tashkent memorial.

He paid floral tribute at the former PM's statue Sunday.

Tashkent commemorates Shastri with a dedicated street and statue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at his memorial in Tashkent, remembering him as a great leader whose unwavering dedication to the nation continues to inspire generations.

On the second day of his two-day state visit to Uzbekistan on Sunday (August 30, 2026), PM Modi visited the memorial site of Lal Bahadur Shastri in the Green Park area on Shastri Street in central Tashkent. He paid floral tribute to the former Prime Minister at his statue.

PM Modi also shared a picture from the memorial on social media platform X while paying tribute to Shastri.

Paid homage to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji in Tashkent.



We remember a towering statesman whose unwavering commitment to the nation continues to inspire generations.



Toshkentda sobiq Bosh vazir Lal Bahodur Shastri Ji xotirasiga hurmat bajo keltirdim.



Biz… pic.twitter.com/wn06aHxSGi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2026

The local government in Tashkent had named a road in central Tashkent Shastri Street and installed a bronze statue of the former Indian Prime Minister to honour his memory and legacy of peace.

‘Shastri Ji’s Slogan Still Inspires Generations’: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs said PM Modi paid floral tribute at the Shastri memorial and honoured the legacy of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

“His life was a symbol of simplicity, courage and unwavering dedication to the nation,” the MEA said.

The ministry added that Shastri’s iconic slogan, ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’, continues to inspire generations across the country.