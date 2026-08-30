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English NewsNewsIndia‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Lal Bahadur Shastri At Memorial In Tashkent

‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Lal Bahadur Shastri At Memorial In Tashkent

PM Modi paid tribute to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri at his memorial in Tashkent, praising his dedication and recalling his iconic ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ slogan that continues to inspire generations.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 30 Aug 2026 08:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi honored Lal Bahadur Shastri at his Tashkent memorial.
  • He paid floral tribute at the former PM's statue Sunday.
  • Tashkent commemorates Shastri with a dedicated street and statue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at his memorial in Tashkent, remembering him as a great leader whose unwavering dedication to the nation continues to inspire generations.

On the second day of his two-day state visit to Uzbekistan on Sunday (August 30, 2026), PM Modi visited the memorial site of Lal Bahadur Shastri in the Green Park area on Shastri Street in central Tashkent. He paid floral tribute to the former Prime Minister at his statue.

PM Modi also shared a picture from the memorial on social media platform X while paying tribute to Shastri.

The local government in Tashkent had named a road in central Tashkent Shastri Street and installed a bronze statue of the former Indian Prime Minister to honour his memory and legacy of peace.

‘Shastri Ji’s Slogan Still Inspires Generations’: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs said PM Modi paid floral tribute at the Shastri memorial and honoured the legacy of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

“His life was a symbol of simplicity, courage and unwavering dedication to the nation,” the MEA said.

The ministry added that Shastri’s iconic slogan, ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’, continues to inspire generations across the country.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Prime Minister Modi pay tribute to in Tashkent?

PM Modi paid tribute to former Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at his memorial in Tashkent. He remembered him as a great leader whose dedication continues to inspire.

Where is Lal Bahadur Shastri's memorial located in Tashkent?

The memorial is situated in the Green Park area on Shastri Street in central Tashkent. PM Modi paid floral tribute at his statue there.

Why did the Tashkent local government honor Lal Bahadur Shastri?

Tashkent's local government named a road Shastri Street and installed his bronze statue to honor his memory. This recognized his legacy of peace.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 30 Aug 2026 08:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tashkent Lal Bahadur Shastri PM Modi PM Modi In Tashkent
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