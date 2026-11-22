Ranchi, Nov 21 (PTI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has urged Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and the Supreme Court Collegium to urgently recommend a successor to High Court Chief Justice M S Sonak, who is due to retire on November 27.

In a letter to the CJI and judges of the Collegium, Soren said prolonged interim arrangements could create uncertainty within the judicial establishment.

The CM said frequent transitions disrupt administrative continuity and institutional planning in the high court.

Soren also sought a stable judicial leadership in the Jharkhand High Court to maintain public confidence in the justice delivery system.

“Without the Collegium's immediate action, the High Court of Jharkhand faces the prospect of yet another interim Acting Chief Justice arrangement… I hope it (the Collegium) will not disagree with me that the office of the Chief Justice is central to the administrative and judicial functioning of a high court,” he said in the letter.

“… As the head of the state government, I am compelled to draw your attention to the fact that an incoming Chief Justice has not been designated nor has any Hon’ble Justice been transferred to the Jharkhand High Court in advance… on the superannuation of Hon'ble Chief Justice M S Sonak on November 27, 2026,” Soren said.

Prior to the appointment of the incumbent Chief Justice on January 9, the high court has been “adorned by four Chief Justices since the superannuation of Justice Ravi Ranjan on December 19, 2022… one of His Lordships having a term of a fortnight”, the chief minister said in his letter to the CJI.

“During this period, Acting Chief Justices have been appointed on three occasions for terms ranging from two months to six months. I must, in my own humble way, express utmost respect and admiration for the foresight and dedication shown by the Collegium earlier this year to strengthen institutional continuity and judicial administration in its Statement of February 26, 2026,” he said.

Soren cited the Collegium’s decision that to strengthen the efficiency and quality of administration of justice, a judge proposed to take over the high court as its Chief Justice may be transferred well in advance, preferably two months before the vacancy arises, so that the recommendee becomes well conversant with the high court's affairs.

“The Collegium will appreciate that frequent transitions accompanied by extended interim arrangements disrupt administrative continuity, affect institutional planning and create uncertainty within the judicial establishment,” he added. PTI NAM RBT

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