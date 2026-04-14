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HomeNewsIndiaJ&K Students Protest Over Harassment By Teacher In Sopore; 8 Arrested For Damaging Public Property

J&K Students Protest Over Harassment By Teacher In Sopore; 8 Arrested For Damaging Public Property

Jammu Kashmir students staged a protest in Sopore, alleging misconduct and harassment by their Urdu lecturer Ghulam Hassan Mir.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 11:34 AM (IST)

A student-led protest in Sopore, located in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, escalated into violence on Tuesday, prompting swift police action. Authorities confirmed multiple arrests and ongoing investigations following allegations of misconduct against a school faculty member.

Why The Students Staged Protest

The unrest originated at Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), where students accused a senior Urdu lecturer, Ghulam Hassan Mir, of inappropriate behavior and harassment. Demonstrations began on April 13 as a peaceful expression of dissent but intensified as participation increased.

As the situation unfolded, protesters reportedly raised slogans, blocked public roads, and engaged in acts of vandalism, leading to disruption of public order. The escalation necessitated intervention by local administration and law enforcement agencies.

Police Action After Protest And Investigation

According to police officials, eight individuals have been taken into custody for their alleged involvement in vandalism and destruction of public property during the protest. Additionally, 25 others have been identified, with their roles under examination for possible legal proceedings.

Authorities stated that strict action is being taken against those who disrupted public peace. Sopore Senior Superintendent of Police Iftikhar Talib confirmed that a formal case has also been registered against the accused lecturer based on complaints filed by students.

Teacher Suspended After Protest

In response to the allegations, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has reassigned the accused lecturer. Ghulam Hassan Mir has been removed from GHSS Sopore and transferred to Boys Higher Secondary School (BHSS) in Bandipora pending the outcome of the investigation.

Officials have directed the investigating officer to submit a detailed report within 15 days.

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About the author ABP Live News

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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 11:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sopore J&K News Jammu Kashmir
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