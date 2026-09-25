Four individuals, including designated LeT terrorist Mohd Qasim, have been chargesheeted. The others are Talib Hussain Shah, Mohd Sadiq, and Mohd Shabir.
J-K Police Chargesheets 4, Including Designated LeT Terrorist, In 2022 IED Blast Case
The accused have been booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, erstwhile Indian Penal Code and Explosive Substances Act, officials said.
- J&K Police chargesheeted four for a 2022 Rajouri IED blast.
- Designated LeT terrorist and three others injured two labourers.
- Pakistan-based handler conspired, used drone consignments for the blast.
Jammu, Sep 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police has chargesheeted four accused, including a designated terrorist linked with LeT, in connection with an IED blast in Rajouri district in 2022 in which two non-local labourers sustained injuries, officials said on Thursday.
The chargesheet was filed Thursday in a case registered at Kandi police station on April 19, 2022, against three arrestees -- Talib Hussain Shah, Mohd Sadiq and Mohd Shabir, all residents of Draj in Rajouri district -- and absconding LeT terrorist Mohd Qasim alias Salman alias Suleman, allegedly operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), they said.
The accused have been booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, erstwhile Indian Penal Code and Explosive Substances Act, officials said.
During investigation, it was established that the conspiracy originated with Pakistan and PoJK-based handler Mohd Qasim alias Salman alias Suleman, an active member of the banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and a designated terrorist, police said.
He remained in direct contact with accused Talib Hussain Shah through encrypted communication applications, they said.
The accused were found involved in receiving drone-dropped consignments containing firearms, ammunition, explosives and cash in Lamberi forest areas and transporting them to hideouts in Draj, officials said.
They subsequently conspired to carry out an improvised explosive device (IED) blast beneath Jagalanoo Bridge, resulting in injuries to two non-local labourers, they said.
In an official statement, Rajouri Police reiterated its commitment to dismantling the "terrorism ecosystem" in the district.
(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Frequently Asked Questions
Who has been chargesheeted in connection with the 2022 IED blast in Rajouri?
What was the nature of the conspiracy related to the Rajouri IED blast?
The conspiracy originated with Pakistan-based LeT handler Mohd Qasim, who communicated with accused Talib Hussain Shah. They received drone-dropped consignments of arms and explosives for the blast.
Where did the IED blast in Rajouri district take place and who were the victims?
The IED blast occurred beneath Jagalanoo Bridge. It resulted in injuries to two non-local labourers.
What was the role of Mohd Qasim in the IED blast conspiracy?
Mohd Qasim, a designated LeT terrorist operating from Pakistan, was the handler who conspired the blast. He maintained direct contact with accused Talib Hussain Shah through encrypted applications.