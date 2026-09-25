J-K Police Chargesheets 4, Including Designated LeT Terrorist, In 2022 IED Blast Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom J&K Police chargesheeted four for a 2022 Rajouri IED blast.

Designated LeT terrorist and three others injured two labourers.

Pakistan-based handler conspired, used drone consignments for the blast.

Jammu, Sep 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police has chargesheeted four accused, including a designated terrorist linked with LeT, in connection with an IED blast in Rajouri district in 2022 in which two non-local labourers sustained injuries, officials said on Thursday.

The chargesheet was filed Thursday in a case registered at Kandi police station on April 19, 2022, against three arrestees -- Talib Hussain Shah, Mohd Sadiq and Mohd Shabir, all residents of Draj in Rajouri district -- and absconding LeT terrorist Mohd Qasim alias Salman alias Suleman, allegedly operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), they said.

The accused have been booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, erstwhile Indian Penal Code and Explosive Substances Act, officials said.

During investigation, it was established that the conspiracy originated with Pakistan and PoJK-based handler Mohd Qasim alias Salman alias Suleman, an active member of the banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and a designated terrorist, police said.

He remained in direct contact with accused Talib Hussain Shah through encrypted communication applications, they said.

The accused were found involved in receiving drone-dropped consignments containing firearms, ammunition, explosives and cash in Lamberi forest areas and transporting them to hideouts in Draj, officials said.

They subsequently conspired to carry out an improvised explosive device (IED) blast beneath Jagalanoo Bridge, resulting in injuries to two non-local labourers, they said.

In an official statement, Rajouri Police reiterated its commitment to dismantling the "terrorism ecosystem" in the district.