India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaJ-K Police Chargesheets 4, Including Designated LeT Terrorist, In 2022 IED Blast Case

J-K Police Chargesheets 4, Including Designated LeT Terrorist, In 2022 IED Blast Case

The accused have been booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, erstwhile Indian Penal Code and Explosive Substances Act, officials said.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 25 Sep 2026 12:20 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • J&K Police chargesheeted four for a 2022 Rajouri IED blast.
  • Designated LeT terrorist and three others injured two labourers.
  • Pakistan-based handler conspired, used drone consignments for the blast.

Jammu, Sep 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police has chargesheeted four accused, including a designated terrorist linked with LeT, in connection with an IED blast in Rajouri district in 2022 in which two non-local labourers sustained injuries, officials said on Thursday.

The chargesheet was filed Thursday in a case registered at Kandi police station on April 19, 2022, against three arrestees -- Talib Hussain Shah, Mohd Sadiq and Mohd Shabir, all residents of Draj in Rajouri district -- and absconding LeT terrorist Mohd Qasim alias Salman alias Suleman, allegedly operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), they said.

The accused have been booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, erstwhile Indian Penal Code and Explosive Substances Act, officials said.

During investigation, it was established that the conspiracy originated with Pakistan and PoJK-based handler Mohd Qasim alias Salman alias Suleman, an active member of the banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and a designated terrorist, police said.

He remained in direct contact with accused Talib Hussain Shah through encrypted communication applications, they said.

The accused were found involved in receiving drone-dropped consignments containing firearms, ammunition, explosives and cash in Lamberi forest areas and transporting them to hideouts in Draj, officials said.

They subsequently conspired to carry out an improvised explosive device (IED) blast beneath Jagalanoo Bridge, resulting in injuries to two non-local labourers, they said.

In an official statement, Rajouri Police reiterated its commitment to dismantling the "terrorism ecosystem" in the district.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been chargesheeted in connection with the 2022 IED blast in Rajouri?

Four individuals, including designated LeT terrorist Mohd Qasim, have been chargesheeted. The others are Talib Hussain Shah, Mohd Sadiq, and Mohd Shabir.

What was the nature of the conspiracy related to the Rajouri IED blast?

The conspiracy originated with Pakistan-based LeT handler Mohd Qasim, who communicated with accused Talib Hussain Shah. They received drone-dropped consignments of arms and explosives for the blast.

Where did the IED blast in Rajouri district take place and who were the victims?

The IED blast occurred beneath Jagalanoo Bridge. It resulted in injuries to two non-local labourers.

What was the role of Mohd Qasim in the IED blast conspiracy?

Mohd Qasim, a designated LeT terrorist operating from Pakistan, was the handler who conspired the blast. He maintained direct contact with accused Talib Hussain Shah through encrypted applications.

Published at : 25 Sep 2026 12:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
J-K Police IED Blast Case Chargesheets 4 Designated LeT Terrorist
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
ED's claim of Sisodia, Jain holding meetings with GMADA officials in Punjab baseless: AAP
ED's claim of Sisodia, Jain holding meetings with GMADA officials in Punjab baseless: AAP
India
India, Russia, Iran among 9 countries to be part of BRICS Theatre Festival in Delhi
India, Russia, Iran among 9 countries to be part of BRICS Theatre Festival in Delhi
India
‘All Elections Are Being Rigged’: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, CEC Gyanesh Kumar
‘All Elections Are Being Rigged’: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, CEC Gyanesh Kumar
India
‘No Position To Lecture On Minorities’: India Slams Pakistan At UNHRC Over Kashmir
‘No Position To Lecture On Minorities’: India Slams Pakistan At UNHRC Over Kashmir
Advertisement

Videos

BIHAR ROW: CM Samrat Choudhary’s ‘Reel’ Remark Over Jamui Case Sparks Controversy
UP POLITICS: Akhilesh Yadav Launches PDA Rath Yatra Ahead of 2027 Assembly Polls
BIG BREAKING: ED Raid at GAMADA Office in Mohali, AAP Workers Protest, Tension Escalates
BIHAR WOMEN SAFETY: Jamui, Samastipur Incidents Raise Fresh Law and Order Questions
GREATER NOIDA: PM Modi Announces ₹2 Lakh Aid for Families of Bus Fire Victims
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget