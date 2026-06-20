Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaJ&K Police Arrest Two Terror Aides In Kishtwar, Government Employee Among Accused

J&K Police Arrest Two Terror Aides In Kishtwar, Government Employee Among Accused

Jammu Kashmir Police arrested two, including a government employee, for supporting terrorists. They have been charged under UAPA and Arms Act.

Written By : Ajay Bachloo |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 12:27 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jammu and Kashmir police arrested two alleged terrorist facilitators.
  • Tariq Ginu, a forest employee, and Mohammad Iqbal named.
  • Duo provided logistical, operational support, sustaining terror network.
  • Arrests part of wider probe, previous arrests made.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested two men for allegedly facilitating terrorists  during an ongoing anti-terror operation in the Dachhan area in Kishtwar district.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Naresh Singh said the arrests were made following an intensive investigation into a case linked to support being provided to active local terrorists.

Forest Department Employee Among Those Arrested

The arrested accused have been identified as Tariq Ahmed Ginu and Mohammad Iqbal, both residents of Tundar in the Dachhan area. Police said Tariq Ahmed Ginu is employed in the Forest Department.

According to investigators, the duo allegedly provided various forms of logistical and operational support to active terrorists and helped sustain their network in the region.

ALSO READ: Khan Sir Gets Interim Relief, Patna Court Extends Protection For Coercive Action

Case Registered Under UAPA, Arms Act

An FIR (No. 167/2025) has been registered at Kishtwar Police Station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the Arms Act.

Police said both accused are being questioned to identify other individuals linked to the alleged network and uncover the full extent of their activities.

Earlier Arrests Linked To Same Probe

Officials said two other suspects, identified as Muneer Ahmed and Mashkoor Ahmed, were arrested earlier in connection with the same case.

Investigators believe the arrests point to the existence of a wider support network for terrorists operating in the region. Further action is being taken based on leads emerging during the investigation.

ALSO READ: TMC's 'Pushpa' Jahangir Khan's Wife Arrested For Plotting Falta Police Station Attack To Free Him

'Zero Tolerance' Against Terrorism

Police reiterated that security agencies are following a strict zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and those providing support to terror outfits.

Authorities said operations against terror networks and their facilitators will continue, adding that every effort is being made to identify all those involved and ensure legal action against them.

Before You Go

NEET Re-Exam 2026: Massive Security Arrangements in Place Ahead of 22 Lakh Students’ Test

Frequently Asked Questions

Who were arrested for facilitating terrorists in Kishtwar?

Tariq Ahmed Ginu, a Forest Department employee, and Mohammad Iqbal, both from Tundar in the Dachhan area, were arrested.

Why were the two men arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police?

They were arrested for allegedly providing logistical and operational support to active terrorists. This support helped sustain the terror network in the region.

Under what laws have the arrested individuals been charged?

An FIR has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the Arms Act.

Were there any other arrests made in connection with this case?

Yes, two other suspects, Muneer Ahmed and Mashkoor Ahmed, were arrested earlier as part of the same investigation.

Published at : 20 Jun 2026 12:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
J-K Police Kishtwar Terror Network Jammu Kashmir
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
J&K Police Arrest Two Terror Aides In Kishtwar, Government Employee Among Accused
J&K Police Arrest Two Terror Aides In Kishtwar, Government Employee Among Accused
India
Uddhav Sena Issues Show-Cause Notice To 6 Rebel MPs Amid Split Buzz, Seeks Reply Within 24 Hours
Uddhav Sena Issues Show-Cause Notice To 6 Rebel MPs, Seeks Reply Within 24 Hours
India
'Bring Thali-Chammach': CJP's Delhi Protest Takes Dig At PM Modi's Covid-Era Call
'Bring Thali-Chammach': CJP's Delhi Protest Takes Dig At PM Modi's Covid-Era Call
India
NEET Re-Test Shock: Nagpur Student Without Passport Assigned Exam Centre In Abu Dhabi, NTA Steps In
NEET Re-Test Shock: Nagpur Student Without Passport Assigned Exam Centre In Abu Dhabi, NTA Steps In
Advertisement

Videos

NEET Re-Exam 2026: Massive Security Arrangements in Place Ahead of 22 Lakh Students’ Test
NEET Re-Exam: 22 Lakh Students Set for Fresh Test Amid Tight Securityv
US-Iran Deal: Israel Emerges as Biggest Hurdle to Peace Process
NTA Update: Abu Dhabi Centre Error for Nagpur Student Corrected
US-Iran Deal: Trump Sees Israel as Biggest Obstacle to Peace Agreement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget