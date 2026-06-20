J&K Police Arrest Two Terror Aides In Kishtwar, Government Employee Among Accused

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jammu and Kashmir police arrested two alleged terrorist facilitators.

Tariq Ginu, a forest employee, and Mohammad Iqbal named.

Duo provided logistical, operational support, sustaining terror network.

Arrests part of wider probe, previous arrests made.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested two men for allegedly facilitating terrorists during an ongoing anti-terror operation in the Dachhan area in Kishtwar district.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Naresh Singh said the arrests were made following an intensive investigation into a case linked to support being provided to active local terrorists.

Forest Department Employee Among Those Arrested

The arrested accused have been identified as Tariq Ahmed Ginu and Mohammad Iqbal, both residents of Tundar in the Dachhan area. Police said Tariq Ahmed Ginu is employed in the Forest Department.

According to investigators, the duo allegedly provided various forms of logistical and operational support to active terrorists and helped sustain their network in the region.

ALSO READ: Khan Sir Gets Interim Relief, Patna Court Extends Protection For Coercive Action

Case Registered Under UAPA, Arms Act

An FIR (No. 167/2025) has been registered at Kishtwar Police Station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the Arms Act.

Police said both accused are being questioned to identify other individuals linked to the alleged network and uncover the full extent of their activities.

Earlier Arrests Linked To Same Probe

Officials said two other suspects, identified as Muneer Ahmed and Mashkoor Ahmed, were arrested earlier in connection with the same case.

Investigators believe the arrests point to the existence of a wider support network for terrorists operating in the region. Further action is being taken based on leads emerging during the investigation.

ALSO READ: TMC's 'Pushpa' Jahangir Khan's Wife Arrested For Plotting Falta Police Station Attack To Free Him

'Zero Tolerance' Against Terrorism

Police reiterated that security agencies are following a strict zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and those providing support to terror outfits.

Authorities said operations against terror networks and their facilitators will continue, adding that every effort is being made to identify all those involved and ensure legal action against them.