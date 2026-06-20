Tariq Ahmed Ginu, a Forest Department employee, and Mohammad Iqbal, both from Tundar in the Dachhan area, were arrested.
J&K Police Arrest Two Terror Aides In Kishtwar, Government Employee Among Accused
Jammu Kashmir Police arrested two, including a government employee, for supporting terrorists. They have been charged under UAPA and Arms Act.
- Jammu and Kashmir police arrested two alleged terrorist facilitators.
- Tariq Ginu, a forest employee, and Mohammad Iqbal named.
- Duo provided logistical, operational support, sustaining terror network.
- Arrests part of wider probe, previous arrests made.
Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested two men for allegedly facilitating terrorists during an ongoing anti-terror operation in the Dachhan area in Kishtwar district.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Naresh Singh said the arrests were made following an intensive investigation into a case linked to support being provided to active local terrorists.
Forest Department Employee Among Those Arrested
The arrested accused have been identified as Tariq Ahmed Ginu and Mohammad Iqbal, both residents of Tundar in the Dachhan area. Police said Tariq Ahmed Ginu is employed in the Forest Department.
According to investigators, the duo allegedly provided various forms of logistical and operational support to active terrorists and helped sustain their network in the region.
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Case Registered Under UAPA, Arms Act
An FIR (No. 167/2025) has been registered at Kishtwar Police Station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the Arms Act.
Police said both accused are being questioned to identify other individuals linked to the alleged network and uncover the full extent of their activities.
Earlier Arrests Linked To Same Probe
Officials said two other suspects, identified as Muneer Ahmed and Mashkoor Ahmed, were arrested earlier in connection with the same case.
Investigators believe the arrests point to the existence of a wider support network for terrorists operating in the region. Further action is being taken based on leads emerging during the investigation.
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'Zero Tolerance' Against Terrorism
Police reiterated that security agencies are following a strict zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and those providing support to terror outfits.
Authorities said operations against terror networks and their facilitators will continue, adding that every effort is being made to identify all those involved and ensure legal action against them.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who were arrested for facilitating terrorists in Kishtwar?
Why were the two men arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police?
They were arrested for allegedly providing logistical and operational support to active terrorists. This support helped sustain the terror network in the region.
Under what laws have the arrested individuals been charged?
An FIR has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the Arms Act.
Were there any other arrests made in connection with this case?
Yes, two other suspects, Muneer Ahmed and Mashkoor Ahmed, were arrested earlier as part of the same investigation.