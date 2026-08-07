J-K minister calls out BJP for anti-women slogans at rally; leader apologises

Srinagar, Aug 6 (PTI): Jammu and Kashmir Minister Sakina Itoo on Thursday alleged that anti-women slogans were raised at a BJP rally in the Valley's Anantnag a day ago, and demanded registration of an FIR against those who made them.

BJP leader Altaf Thakur apologised for the slogans raised at the rally taken out to celebrate the abrogation of Article 370.

"Azzi hund te Fazzi hund Izzat (common names of women in Kashmir a few decades ago) — the irresponsible and derogatory slogans raised by the BJP Anantnag unit are an insult not only to political discourse but to the dignity of our Kashmiri mothers and sisters," Itoo said in a post on X.

"This only exposes their double standards. On one hand, they preach 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'; on the other, they shamelessly demean the honour of the women of Kashmir for political mileage. Such language has no place in a civilised democracy and must be unequivocally condemned," Itoo, the minister for Education and Social Welfare, said.

The National Conference leader demanded an FIR against the slogan raisers, and challenged the BJP to go beyond symbolic statements.

"An FIR should be registered against those responsible, and appropriate legal and disciplinary action must be taken. Accountability cannot be selective, and respect for the dignity of women must be upheld through action, not merely words," she said.

Thakur said the BJP firmly believes in respecting the dignity of women and remains committed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of women empowerment. PTI SSB VN VN

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)