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HomeNewsIndiaJ-K LG chairs high-level meeting for establishment of International Museum of Goddess at Katra

J-K LG chairs high-level meeting for establishment of International Museum of Goddess at Katra

Jammu, May 21 (PTI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday evening chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the establishment of a state-of-the-art International Museum of Goddess at Katra, envisioned as a global spiritual and cultural landmark dedicated to Shakti tradition.

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 May 2026 12:03 AM (IST)

Jammu, May 21 (PTI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday evening chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the establishment of a state-of-the-art International Museum of Goddess at Katra, envisioned as a global spiritual and cultural landmark dedicated to Shakti traditions.

During the meeting, board members and stakeholders shared suggestions for developing the proposed museum into a world-class institution aimed at offering pilgrims a deeper understanding of Mata Shakti through immersive storytelling, artefacts and local traditions integrated with modern technology, officials said.

Officials said the museum will showcase the sacred iconography of 51 Shakti Peethas along with the nine divine Swaroops of Maa Durga.

The CEO of the Shrine Board informed in the meeting that several preparatory steps have already been initiated, including the launch of a dedicated website to seek suggestions from across the globe, study visits to premier museums across the country and the identification of domain experts for the project.

The board also approved the creation of a permanent post of director general to head the International Museum of Goddess along with a dedicated team of experts and officials. An approval was also granted for a dedicated corpus fund for the conceptualisation, development and operations of the project, they said.

The Lieutenant Governor suggested deputing a team of experts to visit various sacred Shaktipeeths proposed to be featured in the museum, they said.

The board further resolved to appoint a specialised consultant for detailed research and architectural conceptualisation.

According to officials, the museum will function not only as a spiritual sanctuary but also as a premier centre of knowledge with an integrated library and research centre aimed at promoting cultural, traditional and spiritual values among the younger generation. PTI AB AB MNK MNK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 22 May 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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