India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaJ-K: Himachal governor cautions against attempts to disturb social harmony

J-K: Himachal governor cautions against attempts to disturb social harmony

Jammu, Oct 17 (PTI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Saturday cautioned against attempts to disturb social harmony and weaken bonds of brotherhood in Jammu and Kashmir, underlining its rich shared heritage shaped by diverse faiths, languages and cultural tradition.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 12:17 AM (IST)

Jammu, Oct 17 (PTI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Saturday cautioned against attempts to disturb social harmony and weaken bonds of brotherhood in Jammu and Kashmir, underlining its rich shared heritage shaped by diverse faiths, languages and cultural traditions.

Addressing the 2nd Sikh Intellectual Conclave, organised by the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Memorial Trust here, he stressed the need to preserve communal amity, mutual respect and unity in society.

"Diversity is a source of strength and preserving this legacy requires mutual respect, dialogue and a collective commitment to peace," the governor said, cautioning against attempts by vested interests to create divisions in society and weaken the bonds of brotherhood.

He urged intellectuals and community leaders to uphold the values of humanity, equality, service and brotherhood.

Gupta also highlighted the enduring relevance of Sikh Gurus' teachings, particularly Guru Nanak Dev's message of equality and universal brotherhood, Guru Gobind Singh's courage in defending righteousness, and the supreme sacrifices of the 'Four Sahibzadas'.

He said the Sikh principle of "Sarbat da Bhala" -- the welfare of all -- offers a universal message of compassion, service and collective well-being.

Referring to initiatives undertaken by the Narendra Modi-led government to preserve and honour Sikh heritage, the governor mentioned the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, the observance of December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas, and other measures reflecting respect for the faith, traditions, and contributions of the Sikh community.

He urged people, particularly intellectuals and community leaders, to act responsibly, verify information before sharing it and refrain from spreading rumours or provocative messages.

"Differences of opinion should never undermine mutual respect, social harmony or love for the nation," Gupta said.

He stressed that education, responsible leadership and community engagement are essential to creating opportunities for youth, empowering women and ensuring dignity and justice for all.

The governor expressed confidence that the conclave would provide a meaningful platform for intellectual discourse, strengthen social bonds and inspire collective efforts towards nation-building. PTI TAS SKY

SKY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Oct 2026 12:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 18 October 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
17 dead, 25 injured in Kolkata puja pandal stampede; govt initiates probe
17 dead, 25 injured in Kolkata puja pandal stampede; govt initiates probe
India
17 dead, 25 others injured in stampede at Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata: CM
17 dead, 25 others injured in stampede at Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata: CM
India
CBI questions ex-MLA Suresh Rathore in Ankita Bhandari murder case
CBI questions ex-MLA Suresh Rathore in Ankita Bhandari murder case
India
Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede: Will Pandals Remain Open On October 18? What We Know
Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede: Will Pandals Remain Open On October 18? What We Know
Advertisement

Videos

World News: Trump’s Russia Oil U-Turn and Saudi-Houthi Conflict expose US foreign policy contradictions.
Delhi News: Left-Wing Women Protest Outside Police HQ, Allege Harassment During Demonstrations
Delhi News: Traders Claim ₹3,000 Crore Loss Due to Protests, Warn of ₹10,000 Crore Diwali Hit
Delhi News: CJP Founder Abhijeet Deepke to Appear in Court as Left Groups Protest
UP News: Akhilesh Yadav Attacks BJP with 12 Questions on Banks, Loans and Public Money
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget