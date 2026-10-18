J-K: Himachal governor cautions against attempts to disturb social harmony

Jammu, Oct 17 (PTI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Saturday cautioned against attempts to disturb social harmony and weaken bonds of brotherhood in Jammu and Kashmir, underlining its rich shared heritage shaped by diverse faiths, languages and cultural traditions.

Addressing the 2nd Sikh Intellectual Conclave, organised by the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Memorial Trust here, he stressed the need to preserve communal amity, mutual respect and unity in society.

"Diversity is a source of strength and preserving this legacy requires mutual respect, dialogue and a collective commitment to peace," the governor said, cautioning against attempts by vested interests to create divisions in society and weaken the bonds of brotherhood.

He urged intellectuals and community leaders to uphold the values of humanity, equality, service and brotherhood.

Gupta also highlighted the enduring relevance of Sikh Gurus' teachings, particularly Guru Nanak Dev's message of equality and universal brotherhood, Guru Gobind Singh's courage in defending righteousness, and the supreme sacrifices of the 'Four Sahibzadas'.

He said the Sikh principle of "Sarbat da Bhala" -- the welfare of all -- offers a universal message of compassion, service and collective well-being.

Referring to initiatives undertaken by the Narendra Modi-led government to preserve and honour Sikh heritage, the governor mentioned the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, the observance of December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas, and other measures reflecting respect for the faith, traditions, and contributions of the Sikh community.

He urged people, particularly intellectuals and community leaders, to act responsibly, verify information before sharing it and refrain from spreading rumours or provocative messages.

"Differences of opinion should never undermine mutual respect, social harmony or love for the nation," Gupta said.

He stressed that education, responsible leadership and community engagement are essential to creating opportunities for youth, empowering women and ensuring dignity and justice for all.

The governor expressed confidence that the conclave would provide a meaningful platform for intellectual discourse, strengthen social bonds and inspire collective efforts towards nation-building. PTI TAS SKY

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