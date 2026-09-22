J&K Govt Dismisses Teacher Accused Of Raping, Killing Minor Student In Kishtwar

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The Jammu and Kashmir government has dismissed Grade-II teacher Khalid Hussain from government service in connection with the rape and death of a minor student in Kishtwar, invoking Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution.

The School Education Department issued the dismissal order on September 21, declaring Hussain ineligible for future government employment. The action came after a criminal case was registered against him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Education Minister Sakina Itoo announced the decision on X, saying the government had acted in view of the seriousness of the case and the need to protect minor students.

“The safety of our children is paramount. Schools are places of trust, and anyone who breaks that trust will face the strictest action under the law. As promised by the Chief Minister, the government has taken a tough decision in the horrific case involving a minor girl in Kishtwar,” Itoo wrote.

She said the dismissal under Article 311(2)(b) reflected the government's commitment to the safety and dignity of children.

What Government Order Says

Government Order No. 3880-JK(Edu), issued by the School Education Department, said Hussain was posted at Government Middle School Bumalpora, Gurinala, in the Inderwal zone of Kishtwar.

The order states that a case had been registered against him under Sections 61(2), 65(1), 90, 91 and 92 of the BNS, 2023, along with Sections 4, 6, 8, 10 and 17 of the POCSO Act, 2012.

The department said that, after considering the facts, circumstances and evidence on record, strict action was warranted against Hussain. It invoked Article 311(2)(b), read with Rule 30(viii) of the J&K Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956.

The order states that a departmental inquiry was not reasonably practicable in the circumstances and places the case in the category of “rarest of the rare cases”.

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Dismissal Bars Future Government Employment

The government order said Hussain's dismissal from service would ordinarily make him ineligible for future government employment.

The order was issued by the School Education Department and signed by Ram Niwas Sharma, Commissioner/Secretary, School Education Department.

In a separate press release, the department said Hussain was in judicial custody in the BNS and POCSO case and that a regular departmental inquiry was not reasonably practicable under the circumstances.

The department reiterated the government's commitment to protecting children in schools and said school staff would be held accountable.

14-year-old Student Died During Abortion Attempt

The case involves a 14-year-old Class 5 student from the Chatroo area of Kishtwar district. According to the information provided by authorities, Hussain, her teacher, allegedly sexually abused the girl repeatedly, leaving her pregnant.

The girl, who belonged to the Gujjar-Bakarwal community, died on August 20, 2026, after complications during an abortion procedure, according to the case details.

The incident sparked outrage in the Chenab Valley and elsewhere in Jammu and Kashmir, with protests and demands for strict punishment for those responsible.

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Six Arrested In Case

A Special Investigation Team constituted by police has arrested six people in connection with the crime and alleged attempts to cover it up.

Those arrested include Hussain and a woman multipurpose health worker/nurse associated with Kishtwar district hospital.

Following public outrage and demands for a wider investigation, the case was handed over to the Crime Branch of the J&K Police.

The criminal investigation and trial are proceeding in accordance with law.